The 50 U.S. Writers I Would Bet on to Win The Nobel Prize. Someday.

Jeff O'Neal is the executive editor of Book Riot and Panels. He also co-hosts The Book Riot Podcast . Follow him on Twitter: @thejeffoneal .

Welcome to The Best of Book Riot, our daily round-up of what’s on offer across our site, newsletters, podcasts, and social channels. Not everything is for everyone, but there is something for everyone.

These aren’t my favorite writers necessarily (though some of them are) or those I think most deserving (though most if not all of them do), but those I would place chips on, if in some very strange casino I was given 50 chips to place with the hope of one of them hitting.