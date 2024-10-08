10 Delightful Witchy Romances

R. Nassor may spend more time with books, tea, and ceramic mugs than recommended by professionals but it hasn’t failed her so far. Nassor has a MA in English Literature from Georgetown University, where she looked at the way medieval and early modern literature reappear in fantasy books today. She’s been writing about romance, fantasy, science fiction, and pop culture for quite a while, starting at Book Riot in 2020. She’s also written for Tor.com. You can follow her on Tiktok and contact her through her website .

The Wedding Witch by Erin Sterling | Avon Books Bowen Penhallow and Tamsyn Bligh find themselves invited to the witchy wedding of the century. However, the mix of a strong spell combined with a wedding mishap transports Bowen and Tamsyn to a Yuletide celebration over 50 years in the past. As they work together to get back to the present, they must confront a haunting and the suspicions of their fellow witches…oh, and the fact that somewhere between the mistletoe and the bonfire, they might be falling in love.

Windswept hair, bone-chilling cauldrons, and more magic than you know what to do with are par for the course with delightful witchy romances. Fall is the season of the witch, and these romances will satisfy your every witchy desire.

Witch romances might as well be as old as time itself. Sundry medieval history of witchcraft books lists the many times witchy women have been accused of tempting men (and demons) with their feminine wiles. Witches have been figures of prophecy, power, and more generalized magic in poems, plays, and literature for a reason. They work as an easy shorthand for mystical danger. Witches pop up again and again in romance because of this history.

After all, women who have access to uncontrolled power falling in love is an endlessly interesting combination. With the most recent wave of paranormals coming back to haunt everyone’s bookshelves, there are more witchy romances than ever. The real trick is knowing which ones are worth your time. Because I love them, there is nothing more disappointing than reading witchy romances and not enjoying them.

I like a witch romance where their powers are relevant to the story and have an impact on both the witch’s character and their eventual romantic relationship with whomever they fall in love with. As a fan of early 2000s paranormal, I tend to like a bit of plot too. The following delightful witchy romances are a mere sampling of my favorites, but I hope you have a fun time with them nonetheless.

Hexy Witchy Romances Kiss and Spell by Celestine Martin Freya Grove is a small town full of magical people like the Jersey Shore Witch Princess, Ursula Caraway. So perhaps it’s not so unusual that when she loses her magic, she does everything she can to get it back — including involving herself with the enchanted prince, Xavier Alder. Cursed by the Faerie Queen to kiss The One, he is willing to turn to anyone for help — even a powerless witch like Ursula. She is happy to help him find The One to break his curse, but when Freya and Xavier’s powerful mutual attraction spells trouble, they will have to decide if they are willing to risk it all for love.

The Demon’s Bargain by Katee Robert When a witch trusts the wrong man with her heart, leading to the theft of an important magical family heirloom, she contracts the help of a demon to get it back. Lenora went into the Shadow Market Samhain determined to make a demon’s bargain to save her magic and her family legacy. Ramanu was more than happy to answer the witch’s request. After all, they’ve had their eye on her for a while. But Lenora is unwilling to relinquish seven years of her life in exchange for their help, and instead of disappearing, Ramanu decides to help, no strings attached. Now the demon and the witch are in a race against the clock to get her heirloom back and try not to get thoroughly distracted by their mutual attraction in the meantime.

Witchmark by C. L. Polk Miles Singer’s life has been marked, changed, and destroyed by magic. There is a reason he went to war to escape his family and become a doctor at a veterans’ hospital. However, even Miles cannot say no when a dying patient asks him to find his murderer and a handsome man offers his help with the investigation. Now Miles is closer to his familial past and unexpectedly dark magical legacy than ever. Not to mention, he is slowly but surely falling for the supernatural man aiding his hunt. It might just be a world of exploration that will alter Miles’ life for good.

The Very Secret Society of Irregular Witches by Sangu Mandanna Witches in Britain live an isolated life briefly interrupted by irregular meetings to avoid magical disaster. Longing for connection, adopted orphan witch Mika Moon shares her magic on a YouTube channel where she pretends to be a witch. However, the current caregivers of the three young witches are not fooled by Mika’s witch act. They email asking her to tutor the girls, and instead of turning them down, Mika agrees, moves to their secluded home, teaches the girls, and quickly falls for one of their caregivers, the standoffish librarian, Jamie. Mandanna contemplates the effects of community, adoption, and magic on children and the adults they become.

The Honey Witch by Sydney J. Shields Marigold Claude never cared for suitors, so giving up true love to become the next Honey Witch of Innisfree was an easy choice. Training with her grandmother has awakened the beauty of the powers she has access to, so when she meets magic skeptic, Lottie Burke, she can’t help seeing her as a challenge. Marigold will show Lottie magic is real, but in doing so, she develops some truly dangerous feelings. When dark magic awakens, Marigold is forced to fight for her home, her magic, and worst of all, her heart.

Wooing the Witch Queen by Stephanie Burgis (February 18, 2025) When a bisexual villainess witch queen accidentally hires her political rival to be her librarian, they cannot help but fall in love. For years, the Imperial archduke, Felix, has suffered under the control of his regent. With the death of his wife, he has nothing left to lose, so he decides to run away and ask the witch queen for her protection. Unfortunately, Queen Saskia mistakenly assumes Felix is the dark wizard she hired to organize her library and he will not be the one to correct her — especially after he discovers she is looking for him. Fabian is just an adorably kind poet librarian with an excellent crow wingman who is slowly falling for the impressively dangerous witch queen before him. Who can blame him?

Pumpkin Spice & Poltergeist by Ali K. Mulford and K. Elle Morrison Maple Hollow’s apothecary witch, Jordyn, had enough problems before she drunkenly conjured her ex-girlfriend’s ghost. Undeniably, this was a certifiably bad idea, made only worse by the fact Lou’s determined that helping Jordyn find a new love is her unfinished business. Harlow is new to town and unaware that there is a spectral lesbian matchmaker out there waiting for her to fall in love. In a small town full of magic and ghosts, Harlow is just about ready to leave before Jordan asks her out. The real magic might just be the love found along the way — that is, if Jordan’s ghostly ex doesn’t scare her date away for good.

What the Hex by Alexis Daria The rich and powerful Latinx witch families all convene in Isla Bruja for major events. Catalina Cartagena is not surprised to be called home for her sister’s wedding, but she is unsettled by the demon possessing her sister’s fiancée and the fact that everyone is under his spell. Everyone except her childhood rival Diego Paz. With no other options, Diego and Cat must work together over three days before the wedding to get rid of a demon. Somehow, saving their community from demonic forces is an unexpectedly powerful aphrodisiac — one Diego and Cat are unable to ignore for long.

Not Your Crush’s Cauldron by April Asher Asher’s friends-to-lovers paranormal romance is hot enough to boil a cauldron. Witch Olive Maxwell is ready to throw caution to the wind by moving in with her crush and friend, Guardian Angel Baxter Donovan. Tattooed, pierced, and with enough reprimands on his record to scare a devil, Bax is given a chance to save his wings by watching Olive. He doesn’t know why she’s on the watch list, but his usually cautious friend isn’t making things easy with her new lease on life. Olive is making it nearly impossible to follow one rule in particular — Guardians are forbidden from falling in love with their assignments. But God, Olive is tempting him, and he may just throw out the rulebook altogether for a chance to love her.

Lightning in Her Hands by Raquel Vasquez Gilliland (October 15, 2025) Unsteady in weather magic and love, Teal Flores is desperate for control. She must not only find her long-lost mother to help her navigate her weather gift but also a date to her ex’s wedding. She admits her only viable option to both problems is Carter Velasquez, a man who needs a wife by the age of 30 to receive his inheritance. Teal and Carter’s fake marriage may solve both their problems, but living together is anything but easy. Their attraction becomes too tempestuous to ignore as they embark on a search for Teal’s mother. Giving in to temptation might just make them strong enough to face any problem, together.

Delightfully witchy romances are the perfect complement to the magic fall brings into our lives. I am easily enchanted by a good witch romance when red leaves, mugs of cider, and cinnamon-spiced sugary treats spontaneously appear around me. If you are looking for other seasonal romances, try these Fall Romance Books and even more witchy romance novels.