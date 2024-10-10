You’ve Got the Bite Stuff: 5 Great Vampire and Werewolf Romance Books
We are right in the middle of spooky reading season, and this time around, I’m sharing romances with bite. There are vampires and werewolves in these five, five romance novels, ah-ah-ah! Vamps and werewolves are main staples of horror novels, and pretty popular in paranormal romances, too. Okay, sure, they can rip your throat out. But there’s also something alluring about the danger, the nocturnal activities, and in the case of vampires, the whole living forever thing. (Think of all the books you could read!)
In this post, you’ll find stories of the creatures of the night finding love with humans, and each other. These stories are on the lighter side of paranormal romance, more rom-com than just nom-nom. Would you want to date a vampire or a werewolf? They each have their pros and cons, I suppose. If you date a vampire, you could only go out at night, which means less sun damage to your skin. But then you’d also be lacking in vitamin D. Werewolves are just regular people 95% of each month, so you could have a normal life. Until that one full moon night when they try to eat your face. But hey, everyone has flaws. And as far as we know, they’re not real. (Omg, if you are dating a vampire or werewolf, tell me pleeease.) For now, you’ll have to settle for reading about them. So pick up these five books, Lestat!
Happy Hour at Casa Dracula by Marta Acosta
Bring on the Bloody Marys! When Milagro De Los Santos meets a handsome stranger at her ex-boyfriend’s book launch, she’s instantly drawn to him. Oswald is posh and intriguing. But later, a steamy kiss leads to Milagro accidentally becoming infected, and suddenly all she wants is blood. If that wasn’t bad enough, her ex attempts to kidnap her, so now she’s hiding out with Oswald’s vampire clan. Who knew vampires were such snobs? Milagro must figure out how to handle her new cravings, deal with the undead, and shake her ex, all while entertaining the idea of getting involved with a vampire for life. Which in a vampire’s case, is very long.
Wolf Gone Wild: Stay A Spell by Juliette Cross
Just the dog in me: Mateo Cruz is a werewolf with a problem — he can no longer shift into his wolf form. And now his wolf side is trapped in his head, scratching to get out. Desperate for a cure, he turns to witchcraft for help. When Evie Savoie meets Mateo in her bar, she can tell he’s in trouble, even before there’s a fight with one of her customers. But Evie’s New Orleans coven doesn’t allow witches to get involved with werewolves. Even handsome werewolves, like Mateo. Still, she decides to help him. Now it’s just a matter of finding the right spell to let his wolf loose. But there’s more chemistry between them than just potions, and Evie will have to work fast before the wolf consumes them both.
A Werewolf’s Guide to Seducing a Vampire by Sarah Hawley
Vampires or werewolves? Why not both??? Eleonore Bettencourt-Devereux is a vampire succubus trapped inside a crystal for centuries. Whoever owns the crystal controls Eleonore. Ben Rosewood is a werewolf with a green thumb, a plant business, and no interest in settling down. His anxiety keeps him home often, tending to his plants and poking around the internet. That’s where, one drunken night, he buys a crystal on eBay that supposedly houses a vampire. Then said rock arrives with a gorgeous vampire attached, who is furious at being sold for 99 cents. Eleonore swears one day she will destroy the witch who imprisoned her. Perhaps the golden retriever werewolf with all the plants can be of some use in achieving her goal. But slowly, Eleonore and Ben build a relationship and an attraction that will put a spell on them both.
That Time I Got Drunk and Yeeted a Love Potion at a Werewolf by Kimberly Lemming
This is the second book in the hilarious and spicy Mead Mishaps series! Cheesemaker Brie wasn’t aiming to have a werewolf fall in love with her. In fact, she was aiming at someone else entirely that night in the bar. But she missed, and and hit Felix, and now he’s madly in love with her because she accidentally threw a love potion. Brie already had her hands full with a ship of pirate demons who have taken up residence in town. Now a lactose-intolerant werewolf has imprinted on her, and she will need to figure out how to run her cheese business while letting Felix down easy. Although, having a handsome werewolf who wants to do your every bidding and fulfill your every need isn’t really all that bad…
Fang Fiction by Kate Stayman-London
Fangs for the memories: Hotel night manager Tess Rosenbloom spends the long hours at work reading her favorite vampire novels, Blood Feud, over and over. She thinks she knows everything about the series there is to know — until she learns that the world of Blood Feud is real. She discovers it when one of the vampires escapes the story and comes looking for her, their biggest fan. He needs her help, and she agrees to stick her neck out. Soon Tess is on their night island, filled with vampires who see her as a meal, and even falling for one of them. Tess will have to decide if she can put aside the nightmare of her past and allow herself to love before she is drained of all her life. And while Tess is off on the island, her estranged bestie back in New York embarks on a paranormal sapphic romance herself! You get a paranormal romance, and you get a paranormal romance, and you…
That is all for me today, love lovers! I had a blast talking about kissing books with you. (Okay, at you.) If you want to hear about more romance books, or all sorts of other genres, be sure to subscribe to the All the Books! podcast. Until next time, see ya, hope you get your HEA.
