5 “Classic” Comics You Can Skip (and What to Read Instead)

Jessica Plummer has lived her whole life in New York City, but she prefers to think of it as Metropolis. Her day job is in books, her side hustle is in books, and she writes books on the side (including a short story in Sword Stone Table from Vintage). She loves running, knitting, and thinking about superheroes, and knows an unnecessary amount of things about Donald Duck. Follow her on Twitter at @jess_plummer .

So what’s the problem? Well, many of those classics were published in the ’80s and maaaybe the ’90s. The ’80s were a time of massive change in the comics industry, where creators pushed boundaries to show that this medium could tell complex, serious, adult stories. (The dawn of all those annoying “Biff! Bam! Pow! Comics Aren’t Just For Kids Anymore!” headlines.) This is not to say that serious and complex work wasn’t being published in prior decades, because it absolutely was, but these groundbreaking comics of the ’80s did genuinely change the conversation.

Comic book sales—and comic book readership—get bigger every year. And yet if you look at a list of “where to start with comics” or “the best comics of all time,” you’ll probably see the same handful of comics recommended over and over again. Comic book fans are extremely resistant to change, and like every other medium, comics have their classics—the books that longtime readers insist you must check off to be a real comics fan.

But that was four decades ago. The books that were shocking deconstructions of the genre at the time have been so thoroughly incorporated into the mainstream that they are very hard to situate in their proper context anymore. Plus, most of them are riddled with sexism, racism, homophobia, and other isms that are often dismissed by comics fans because they’re “classics.” In particular, there’s a gleeful overuse of sexual violence, as if to prove how Important and Grown-Up these comics are. I love old comics, and I certainly don’t believe in canceling older works because they contain dated ideas, but I don’t think we need to lionize them beyond all reason, either.

The semi-official list of classics is also, of course, overwhelmingly created by white men. The industry has always been hard for women, BIPOC creators, and other marginalized identities to break into, but that doesn’t mean they didn’t exist then and don’t exist now. Can we all agree Alan Moore has gotten enough accolades and spread the love around a bit?

And, of course, the main problem with “you have to read these comics to be a comics fan” is…no, you don’t. In fact, the short version of this article is “Classic Comics You Can Skip: All of Them.” Read whatever you want, don’t read whatever you don’t want. Did you read some comics? Did you like them? Congratulations, you’re a comics fan.

Let’s Do This







But if you’re looking for assurances of some major books you can skip, or suggestions for what to read instead, here are a few of my top picks:

1. Watchmen by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons Okay, you either just shouted “Yes! Thank you!” at the screen or exited out of this article in indignation, but come on: if you know anything about comics, you know that Alan Moore would be the first to tell you not to read Watchmen, and also to get off his lawn and leave him alone. This 12-issue series, originally published from 1986-87, is a “realistic” deconstruction of the superhero concept and a condemnation of late Cold War-era politics, and probably the bestselling graphic novel of all time. Thirty-seven years removed from both the publishing and political context in which it first appeared, it’s been largely bled dry of meaning by the endless imitators who have tried to further deconstruct the superhero and somehow landed on “fascism is cool” instead. DC’s decision to trot out this dead horse a bunch in the past decade and tell more stories with the Watchmen characters, in opposition to previous agreements with Moore, didn’t help. Watchmen has its place as a historical linchpin, but there are no ideas in it that haven’t already been thoroughly absorbed into superhero media by now. (Most embarrassingly, the idea that using a nine-panel grid in your comic automatically makes it intelligent. Ahem.) Oh, and you can skip The Killing Joke, too.

What to Read Instead Bitch Planet by Kelly Sue DeConnick and Valentine De Landro In a dystopian future, women who are deemed “non-compliant” are shipped to a brutal prison planet. Like Watchmen, it’s a dark and cynical take on human nature, a scathing political commentary, and heavily inspired by pulp and “lowbrow” media—in Bitch Planet’s case, “women in prison” exploitation films. Unlike Watchmen, its political commentary isn’t several decades out of date, and it obviously centers women instead of treating them as victims and props, while also engaging with the real-world systems of oppression that hit BIPOC and LGBTQ+ women especially hard.