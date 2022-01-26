Tailored Book Recommendations Tailored Book Recommendations Tailored Book Recommendations
You Can’t Resist More Blank Journals and Notebooks, So Here Are Some Options

Do you own too many blank journals and blank notebooks? Welcome to the club. I don't know what is — anxiety, maybe? — that keeps me from using the stash of blank journals and notebooks I have, but I can never resist picking up more whenever I run across one that looks like it's *perfect* for (fill in the blank purpose that's never actually executed).

I jest, of course. I do use my blank journals and notebooks, but not at a rate consistent with their acquisition. I've got one notebook I keep all of the quotes I use for yoga in, which has some great divided sections where I can also pop in notes I have for sequence ideas or short entries about teaching/my students' experiences where appropriate. I use a notebook for writing ideas, a small notepad for brain dumps and to-dos, and several other journals are strewn about the house collecting any number of things.

That said, I'm always looking at the next great blank journals and notebooks, if for no other reason than their aesthetic value. And frankly, I don't judge you if you do the same or if you collect blank notebooks simply because you like how they look.

Let's take a dive into some really rad blank journals and notebooks you can pick up. I've got a little of everything here, from meaty journals to small notepads you could pop in a (reasonably-sized) pocket.

Blank Journals and Notebooks For Your Stash

I'm not usually one who loves words on my paper products, but I really love the message and design of this sweet "you can do hard things" notebook. $10

Maybe you need an indestructible notebook for all of your wanderings? Then look no further. There are a number of great cover options for this tear-proof notebook. $14

Choose a birth month flower and personalize with your name or anything else you'd like with these fun floral notebooks. $20

There are a ton of gorgeous options for an embroidered notebook, but I'm partial to this rainbow. $14 and up.

These Japanese anime style notebooks are so dang cute. Pick your cute cat of choice, as well as your paper of choice. $18 each.

The woodpecker art on this notebook is so evocative. $13

A desert-style take on a moon phase notebook. I love the earthy feel of this one. $9

If you love the ocean and watercolor, you can do no wrong with this serene notebook. $20

Plaid! I may have dropped this plaid notebook into my cart. You can choose from a few color ways. $18

Snap up a vegan leather notebook in a color that is most pleasing to you. $15 and up.

What about an upcycled notebook made from a vintage book? If you love mysteries or children's classics, the Nancy Drew notebooks make for the perfect place to jot down all of the clues you've unraveled in your own mysterious life. $21

Select your favorite herb and have yourself a cute herb notebook. $21

If you are in the market for a GIANT NOTEBOOK, maybe this GIANT NOTEBOOK made of leather, including 800 pages, and measuring nearly two feet tall is what you're looking for. $220. Please, if you buy this, you need to show me how you're using it.

Personalized pocket leather journal? Talk about a convenient place to joy down all of your can't-forget notes. $32 and up.

Choose from a few options for these rich, African print ankara style notebooks. $20

Finally, if what you're looking for (or…looking at and then suddenly for) in a notebook is that it's intricate and handmade, this is a winner. This lokta paper notebook offers a few design options, each of which is sumptuous and one of a kind. $25 and up.

