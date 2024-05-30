Kristian Wilson Colyard grew up weird in a one-caution-light town in the Appalachian foothills. She now lives in an old textile city with her husband and their clowder of cats. She’s on Twitter @kristianwriting, and you can find more of her work online at kristianwriting.com.

Imposing abodes and creepy caretakers abound in our favorite books, but what about the truly sinister houses? You know, the ones that seem to be watching you, no matter where you go. If that sounds like just the sort of literary escape you’ve been looking for, you’re in luck. I’ve compiled a list of the best sentient houses in literature for your reading pleasure here.

Now, before we get started, let’s talk about what you won’t find here. I haven’t included The Haunting of Hill House or The Shining. Gone are The Elementals and Burnt Offerings. And no, I haven’t listed House of Leaves either. My goal here is to introduce some lesser-known and under-appreciated sentient houses in literature, not tell you all about the ones you’ve already heard of.