The Best New Book Releases Out May 28, 2024

Erica Ezeifedi, Associate Editor, is a transplant from Nashville, TN that has settled in the North East. In addition to being a writer, she has worked as a victim advocate and in public libraries, where she has focused on creating safe spaces for queer teens, mentorship, and providing test prep instruction free to students. Outside of work, much of her free time is spent looking for her next great read and planning her next snack. Find her on Twitter at @Erica_Eze_ .

And, if you’re curious about the state of the book world, Book Riot’s Chief of Staff, Rebecca Joines Schinsky, gives a rundown of this year’s Publishers Weekly U.S. Book Show , which is “a conference for publishing industry professionals.”

Which app do you use to track your reading and keep on top of your TBR? Book Riot writer Arvyn Cerézo compares five book trackers if you are in store for something different from your current setup.

Getting started on to the new releases, there’s the true crime story of a missing college girl in College Girl, Missing by Shawn Cohen. Staying in the nonfiction lane, there are also the memoirs Accordion Eulogies: A Memoir of Music, Migration, and Mexico by Noé Álvarez and Pretty by K.B. Brookins.

In the fantasy realm, there’s the debut story collection Ninetails: Nine Tales by Sally Wen Mao, and the adorable picture book Loaf the Cat Goes To The Powwow by Nicholas DeShaw, illustrated by Tara Audibert.

The featured new releases below have everything — from psychic mediums running from the literal Devil, to the history of queer women’s spaces, to a nonfiction account of everyday magic in the 1600s.

Evocation by S.T. Gibson Almost 30-year-old David owes the Devil. When he was still a teen, he worked under his occultist father as something of a psychic prodigy. Now, though his life has slowed down a bit as a high-powered attorney in Boston, he still does jobs here and there as a medium for his secret society. Still, his life clock is ticking, and if he doesn’t figure out something soon, the Devil will finalize an ancestral deal. Desperate, David asks for help from his ex-boyfriend-turned-secret-society rival, Rhys. But doing so puts David back in touch with Rhys’ wife, Moira, and as the three of them work against time, some old feelings resurface.

Allow Me to Introduce Myself by Onyi Nwabineli Have you ever wondered what happens to the kids whose parents exploit them on social media for profit? Aṅụrị Chinasa, now a 25-year-old Londoner, knows all too well. Though she’s successful at a young age, the alcoholism, her relationship with her father, and all the other consequences of having been the focus of her stepmother Ophelia’s social media channel since she was small make it all not worth it. And now that she’s moved on from the “family business,” the spotlight has turned to her younger half-sister, Noelle, who Aṅụrị is determined to save.

Flawless Girls by Anna-Marie McLemore Go ahead and put McLemore on that auto-buy list if you haven’t already. Their YA novels are always lyrical, highly imaginative, and often a little surreal. In Flawless Girls, the Soler sisters are their own people, resistant to the overly oppressive standards of polite society. But their grandmother, fearful of what being this free could mean for two young Latina women, enrolls them in Alarie House, an elite finishing school. While the younger Isla is back to herself and home in a day’s time, older sister Renata stays, returning months later a changed girl. She’s saccharinely sweet and overly polite…and maybe even a little bit murderous. What’s more, the night she comes home is the night she vanishes. So, Isla re-enrolls to find out what happened to her sister, but a school as rigid and palatial as Alarie House will not be so open to spilling its secrets.