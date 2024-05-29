The Best Book Club Books Out in June

Erica Ezeifedi, Associate Editor, is a transplant from Nashville, TN that has settled in the North East. In addition to being a writer, she has worked as a victim advocate and in public libraries, where she has focused on creating safe spaces for queer teens, mentorship, and providing test prep instruction free to students. Outside of work, much of her free time is spent looking for her next great read and planning her next snack. Find her on Twitter at @Erica_Eze_ .

How are we in June already? With the year half over, I’m looking forward to all the best-of-books-of-the-year-so far lists that I’m sure will start cropping up. I’m planning to do one myself, centered around book clubs, of course.

Now for the rest of today’s book club things, there are queer coming-of-age novels that take place (at least partially) in countries other than the U.S., cursed women, and hitting historical novels.