The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
Since Monday was a holiday, we’re bringing you the bestselling books on a Tuesday! Tuesdays are new book release days — you can check out our round up of the best new books out this week if you want to see your TBR grow. Don’t expect to see a lot of overlap between that list and this one, though: the bestsellers tend to be ones that have been out for enough time to build up some buzz. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas, for example, came out in 2020! It’s a rare title that jumps onto the bestseller list the day it comes out.
This week’s bestseller list looks a lot like last week, with the exception of The Situation Room by television host and former White House communications director George Stephanopoulos.
To get these numbers, we look at the USA Today overall top 10; Publishers Weekly overall top 10; The New York Times top 10, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Amazon Charts top 10, both Fiction and Nonfiction; and Indie Bestsellers top 10, Fiction and Nonfiction, both Paperback and Hardcover. New additions to the list this week are bolded.
As always, this is a list with a lack of diversity on many levels, including being disproportionately by white authors. Some other bestsellers you should know about are James by Percival Everett, The Hundred Years’ War on Palestine by Rashid Khalidi, and The Backyard Bird Chronicles by Amy Tan.
Books On All Five Bestseller Lists:
The Women by Kristin Hannah
Funny Story by Emily Henry
A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas
Books On Four Bestseller Lists:
The Demon of Unrest: A Saga of Hubris, Heartbreak, and Heroism at the Dawn of the Civil War by Erik Larson (USA Today, NYT, Amazon, Indie Bestsellers)
Books On Three Bestseller Lists:
Just for the Summer by Abby Jimenez (Publishers Weekly, NYT, Indie Bestsellers)
This Summer Will Be Different by Carley Fortune (Publishers Weekly, NYT, Indie Bestsellers)
The Situation Room: The Inside Story of Presidents in Crisis by George Stephanopoulos with Lisa Dickey (Publishers Weekly, NYT, Indie Bestsellers)
The Anxious Generation: How the Great Rewiring of Childhood Is Causing an Epidemic of Mental Illness by Jonathan Haidt (NYT, Amazon, Indie Bestsellers)
