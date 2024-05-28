The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists

From the bestselling author of The 7 ½ Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle! A fog swept the planet, killing anyone it touched, except for the island where villagers and scientists live in harmony, the villagers content to do what they're told by the scientists. When one of the beloved scientists is found brutally stabbed to death, they realize the security system around the island has malfunctioned and has wiped everyone's memories of exactly what happened the night before. Someone on the island is a murderer—and they don't even know it.

Since Monday was a holiday, we’re bringing you the bestselling books on a Tuesday! Tuesdays are new book release days — you can check out our round up of the best new books out this week if you want to see your TBR grow. Don’t expect to see a lot of overlap between that list and this one, though: the bestsellers tend to be ones that have been out for enough time to build up some buzz. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas, for example, came out in 2020! It’s a rare title that jumps onto the bestseller list the day it comes out. This week’s bestseller list looks a lot like last week, with the exception of The Situation Room by television host and former White House communications director George Stephanopoulos.

To get these numbers, we look at the USA Today overall top 10; Publishers Weekly overall top 10; The New York Times top 10, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Amazon Charts top 10, both Fiction and Nonfiction; and Indie Bestsellers top 10, Fiction and Nonfiction, both Paperback and Hardcover. New additions to the list this week are bolded.

As always, this is a list with a lack of diversity on many levels, including being disproportionately by white authors. Some other bestsellers you should know about are James by Percival Everett, The Hundred Years’ War on Palestine by Rashid Khalidi, and The Backyard Bird Chronicles by Amy Tan.

