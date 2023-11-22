The Best Graphic Novels by Speculative Fiction Authors

Those of you familiar with my work here at Book Riot know I have a type: horror. And there are several other flavors of speculative fiction I also enjoy, from sci-fi to low fantasy to fabulism.

On top of that, I’m a sucker for a good comic series or standalone graphic novel. And when my fave genre and my fave medium overlap? All the better.

But what gets me really excited is when there’s a novelist I’ve loved for years, and I discover, out of the blue, that they’ve also dabbled in comics. Yahtzee!

As a writer who loves reading comics, I’ve occasionally wondered if I could write one myself. I’ve read books about the business and craft of writing comics. I’ve noodled around with a number of graphic nonfiction ideas.