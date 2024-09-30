Fall Into A Mystery: 10 New Mystery & Thrillers For October 2024

Jamie Canavés is the Tailored Book Recommendations coordinator and Unusual Suspects mystery newsletter writer–in case you’re wondering what you do with a Liberal Arts degree. She’s never met a beach she didn’t like, always says yes to dessert, loves ‘80s nostalgia, all forms of entertainment, and can hold a conversation using only gifs. You can definitely talk books with her on Litsy and Goodreads . Depending on social media’s stability maybe also Twitter and Bluesky .

If Halloween is your holiday/love language, welcome to the deliciously witchy month of October! While all months are excellent for reading mysteries and thrillers, fall provides the cozy vibes for armchair sleuthing as you read with a warm drink, buried under blankets and possibly furry friends. This month’s selections also provided a wonderful color story when I lined up all the book covers. I’m sure it was not planned by the publishers but they should take credit for it because all these blues and reds are really working together. But enough about the covers: here’s what’s inside this month’s mystery and thriller selections.

It’s a big month for fans of Inspector Gamache who get to finally read the 19th book in the series, and Paula Hawkins, author of The Girl on the Train, has a new slow-burn mystery! Mystery and thriller fans are also treated to a dark mystery starring a forensic photographer; a paw-tastic middle grade graphic novel following a cat detective; a dark academia murder mystery; an anthology with stories by today’s top crime writers, a PI in 1950s San Francisco in a bookstore-centered mystery; a book with 50 logic puzzles to solve; a middle grade mystery with a child honing their detective skills; and two college students on different timelines somehow coming together to solve a mystery.