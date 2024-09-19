8 of the Best Literary Mysteries and Thrillers

Addison Rizer is a writer and reader of anything that can be described as weird, sad, or scary. She has an MA in Professional Writing and a BA in English. She writes for Book Riot and Publishers Weekly and is always looking for more ways to gush about the books she loves. Find her published work or contact her on her website or at addisonrizer at gmaildotcom.

Sometimes mysteries and thrillers can be fast-paced, action-packed experiences that don’t give you, let alone the characters, enough time to stop and breathe. These kinds of books can be so, so fun, cutting out the slower, emotional beats to keep the tension and speed at full throttle. In these types of mysteries and thrillers, less time might be spent fleshing out characters, digging into the emotional side of things, or dedicating space on the page to pretty prose. These types of mysteries and thrillers can have you on the edge of your seat, staying up late just to find out who did it or to see if the detective saves the girl in the nick of time.

There are, however, some mysteries and thrillers that do spend more space to make the novel character-driven with emotional character arcs and relationships. These are what we’d call literary mysteries and thrillers. These types of books often lean more toward flowery prose, scenery descriptions, and make sure the characters are in the driver’s seat. Like with general literary fiction novels, these can be more introspective and reflective, spending time exploring the interiority of the character or humanity.