The Best New Book Releases Out September 17, 2024

Erica Ezeifedi, Associate Editor, is a transplant from Nashville, TN that has settled in the North East. In addition to being a writer, she has worked as a victim advocate and in public libraries, where she has focused on creating safe spaces for queer teens, mentorship, and providing test prep instruction free to students. Outside of work, much of her free time is spent looking for her next great read and planning her next snack. Find her on Twitter at @Erica_Eze_ .

And, to get you fully, absolutely in an autumnal spirit, there are must-read new books coming out this fall that you can preorder , and some recent slashers . Keeping in that same horror vein, the YA category is doing some damage—there are demon deals and biting social commentary in Lamar Giles’ Ruin Road ; and Tatiana Schlote-Bonne’s Such Lovely Skin also has a demon, this time a guilt-eating shape-shifting one from a video game.

The longlists for the National Book Award trickled in one by one last week, and now we have a complete list. If you follow the awards, we’ve rounded the lists up here .

Switching to adult horror, Book Riot writer Lyndsie Manusos has released her first book: From These Dark Abodes, in which two women are prisoners to frightening immortal creatures. There’s more devilish revelry to be had in Brom’s rock-n-roll and possession-filled Evil in Me.

Now, there are technically vampires in My Vampire Plus-One by Jenna Levine, but they’re the romantic, fake dating, and cutesy kind. But if witches running small-town bakeries are more your speed, there’s Adrianna Schuh’s Magic in the Air.

Mystery and thriller lovers, y’all have some heat, too—the mega-bestselling Richard Osman is starting off a brand new series with We Solve Murders, which features “an iconic new detective duo”; while Miles Joris-Peyrafitte and Sara Shepard have the cult-focused thriller Gaslight.

Under contemporary fiction, there’s the National Book Award finalist Rejection by Tony Tulathimutte and Lola in the Mirror by Trent Dalton. The former is a collection of short stories that show what happens to certain characters after rejection results in chaos, while the latter is a fantastical, award-winning story set in Australia.

Finally, the books below have mind-bending dark academia set on a secret campus, the memoir of an Indigenous climate activist, drag queen romance, and more.