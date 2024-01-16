2024 Cozy Fantasy Books You Won’t Want To Miss

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Cozy fantasy fans, get ready because 2024 is going to be a great year for us! The genre of cozy fantasy — often described as fantasy with low stakes — has been steadily growing in popularity over the past few years. The lineup of 2024 cozy fantasy just goes to show the genre is here to stay. From magical inns and cafés to department stores selling dreams, these eight books are a cozy fantasy lover’s dream.

I have a real soft spot for cozy fantasy. Don’t get me wrong, I love a bit of drama in a book, but sometimes you just want something to unwind and relax to. Cozy fantasy is an uplifting escapism at its finest, and I think it’s safe to say we could all use a bit of that. Whether you love cozy fantasy for its low stakes, its hug-in-a-book vibes, or its often adorable romance, these eight books coming out in 2024 are sure to satisfy all your deepest bookish desires.

So, if you’re looking for more soft and cozy books in 2024, these cozy fantasy books are just what the doctor ordered. Pre-order them, request them at your library and sit back because waiting for these 2024 cozy fantasy books isn’t going to be easy.

A Witch’s Guide to Magical Innkeeping by Sangu Mandanna Release date: April 2, 2024 The Very Secret Society of Irregular Witches is one of my all-time favorite cozy fantasy books, so I’m thrilled Mandanna is writing a companion book set in the same universe. Exiled from the magical guild she was once a part of and stripped of most of her magic, Sera Swan’s once-promising future is now wasted helping run her aunt’s inn. But a magical spellbook that could help restore her powers offers a tantalizing opportunity to reclaim the future she lost. Unfortunately, the chilly historian staying at the inn, who might be her best chance of unlocking the book’s secrets, is also a former fling, which is definitely going to make asking him for help awkward.

The Honey Witch by Sydney J. Shields Release date: May 14, 2024 Marigold Claude knows agreeing to let her grandmother train her as the next Honey Witch means she can never fall in love, but that doesn’t seem like such a great price to a girl who’s always preferred solitude and nature to romance. When she meets skeptic Lottie Burke, Marigold relishes the challenge of proving to her that magic is real. For the first time, she also realizes just how much she’s given up. With darker magics threatening her new home, Marigold will have to fight to save her magic and her heart before they’re destroyed for good.

The Dallergut Dream Department Store by Mi-Ye Lee Release date: July 9, 2024 In a whimsical department store that exists in our collective consciousness, dreams are for sale. Each level hosts a different sort of dream, from nostalgic childhood memories to bucket-list travel. Following a cast of characters, including an enthusiastic new employee, a dream maker, a host of strange clientele, and Dallergut himself, The Dallergut Dream Department Store weaves a dreamy tale of magic that exists just outside the confines of ordinary life.

The Spellshop by Sarah Beth Durst Release date: July 9, 2024 A former librarian fleeing revolution returns to her island hometown, hoping to lay low for a while. But the empire has been slowly draining power from the island with its spellbooks, and Kiela was indirectly responsible for that as librarian at the Great Library of Alyssium. Kiela hopes opening an illegal spellshop will help right all the wrongs she’s made, but since sharing magic with commoners is strictly forbidden, it’s a dangerous proposition. Librarians, cozy cottage spellshops, sentient plants, and adorably nosy neighbors are just a few of the treats awaiting you in this book.

Swordcrossed by Freya Marske Release date: October 1, 2024 I’m sorry, the author of my favorite historical fantasy series is now writing a cozy fantasy book about a con artist and wool merchant who fall in love over sword lessons??? I could swoon. It’s described as low stakes and high steam and follows Matti and Luca falling hard for each other despite the upcoming arranged marriage wedding ceremony Matti originally hired Luca to protect. Sounds deliciously dramatic.

Best Hex Ever by Nadia El-Fassi Release date: October 3, 2024 A kitchen witch cursed to hurt anyone who falls in love with her tries to focus on running her café and not the curse that has ruined her life. But when she and a museum curator are asked to be maid of honor and best man at their mutual friends’ wedding, falling in love seems all but inevitable. Can she break the curse before it breaks both their hearts?

Sorcery and Small Magics by Maiga Doocy Release date: October 15, 2024 Leovander Loveage works in small magics. Sebastian Grimm does not. He and Leo are exact opposites, but when a powerful spell gone wrong binds them together, the two rivals must work together to find a counterspell. Their search takes them into the forest with rumors of a sorcerer skilled at breaking curses. But is it really only the spell bringing them together? As they work together to survive the woods and undo the curse, it seems there may be more at play here than magic.

The Teller of Small Fortunes by Julie Leong Release date: Fall 2024 This cozy fantasy novel about found family — my favorite trope — follows a traveling fortune teller named Tao who goes from village to village before teaming up with a baker, an ex-mercenary, a former thief, and a cat in the search for a missing child. It sounds just as delightfully adorable as I like my cozy fantasy, and I can’t wait to read it!

