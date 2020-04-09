In the fight for social justice, books are the ultimate secret weapon. Books help us learn new vocabularies for the injustice we fight. Books immerse us in the experiences of marginalized people whom we might otherwise not be able to meet. Books tell stories that have the ability to outrage, inspire, and empower us. Yep, if you’re going to be fighting the good fight, dismantling the patriarchy and other systems of oppression, books will be your beating heart of social justice.

Books about social justice come in many forms that are as diverse as the voices they uplift. There’s protest poetry and stirring manifestos. There are novels that utilize fiction to bring about real world change. And let’s not forget memoirs that pull you into the visceral experience of fearlessly (and sometimes fearfully) damning the man. It’s through books that the language of social justice is spoken, celebrated, and taught. But if you’re in the mood for a social justice book, you might not know where to start. On the one hand, you might be craving a captivating story with a heroine you’ll root for…but are you feeling fiction right now, or nonfiction? It’s not always easy to tell.

In this book quiz, you’ll find out which social justice book you should read right now. Get ready to answer questions on everything from how long you want your book to be to what cause you want your social justice read to focus on. After answering nine questions, you’ll discover the social justice book that’s perfect for you in this moment, so you can prioritize your TBR and get motivated to advocate for a cause, whether that’s through action in person or the comfort of your couch. And don’t worry; we’ve included all the possible results in a list at the end of this article, so you won’t miss any of the books in this essential list of social justice fiction and nonfiction.

Take the quiz now and find your next social justice read:

After the quiz, be sure to look into the other social justice books mentioned that are totally worth checking out.

