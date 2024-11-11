This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Welcome to The Best of Book Riot, our daily round-up of what’s on offer across our site, newsletters, podcasts, and social channels. Not everything is for everyone, but there is something for everyone. 11 Book Club Picks For November 2024, From Read With Jenna to Roxane Gay’s Book Club This month’s collection of book club picks include historical fiction set in pre-Civil War New Orleans, a translated South Korean novel, a memoir about leaving the Evangelical church and creating new community, a missing person mystery set on a reservation, historical fiction set in 1960s New York following the residents of a women’s hotel, a new mystery novel by the author of The Girl on the Train, a memoir by an Indigenous activist, a novel set over decades in England and Lagos inspired by Jane Austen’s Mansfield Park, a darkly funny novel with a messy main character, and a dual timeline historical love story.

Escape Into These Diverse Graphic Novels Follow four girlfriends in the Bronx as they contend with everyday life struggles with the support of their friends and self-care; an ex-yakuza member who now spends his day as a coupon-clipping househusband; and a Japanese gamer who experiences the joys of having a kitten for the first time.



Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use 7 Books That Complete Multiple Read Harder Challenge Tasks As the end of the year approaches, are you realizing that you’re behind schedule on the 2024 Read Harder Challenge? Don’t worry, you still have time to catch up. One thing you may not know about Read Harder is that you can use the same book to complete multiple tasks. That means careful planners can read far fewer than 24 books and still complete the challenge in full. 8 Funny Comics to Make You Laugh Out Loud In time, I began exploring the wider world of comic books, covering a wide variety of genres from superhero comics to horror. But I do have a fondness for the seeming simplicity of one to four-panel comics in the newspapers and webcomics for humor. I’m glad that Far Side is back and that Off the Mark is still bringing their twisted humor in single-panel comics. For this list, I’ve put together my tribute to the funny pages. Most of the comics are short form comics, but a few are a little longer narratives.