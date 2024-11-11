Escape Into These Diverse Graphic Novels

Erica Ezeifedi, Associate Editor, is a transplant from Nashville, TN that has settled in the North East. In addition to being a writer, she has worked as a victim advocate and in public libraries, where she has focused on creating safe spaces for queer teens, mentorship, and providing test prep instruction free to students. Outside of work, much of her free time is spent looking for her next great read and planning her next snack. Find her on Twitter at @Erica_Eze_ .

I have a few feelings going on right now that seem to be battling for the top spot. I’m disheartened, but I’m also feeling kind of riotous and want to dive deeper into some community building. Then there’s the sugar honey butter roll side of me that wants to cocoon for a minute first. Cocoon me is winning out today, though, so I’ve got a list of graphic novels by diverse authors for you to reset with.

Follow four girlfriends in the Bronx as they contend with everyday life struggles with the support of their friends and self-care; an ex-yakuza member who now spends his day as a coupon-clipping househusband; and a Japanese gamer who experiences the joys of having a kitten for the first time.