This is another amazing middle grade novel about MMIWG, though I would put it at a higher reading level than Red Bird Danced. It deals with a lot of very heavy, disturbing topics. Wren’s mother has been missing for five years, since Wren was seven. She lives with her police chief father (white) and grandmother (Cherokee), Wren’s mother’s mother. Wren is obsessed with finding her mother and keeps track of MMIWG information. She even sneaks through her father’s work files for clues he’s not telling them. When she’s not doing that, she volunteers at an animal shelter. When she discovers a dog that’s been shot and hears about similar animal cruelty incidents, she decides to investigate with a friend from school, who is being abused by his dad.