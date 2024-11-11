11 Book Club Picks For November 2024, From Read With Jenna to Roxane Gay’s Book Club
Welcome to the after-Halloween month known as November! If you thought that book clubs would slow down during the holiday months, you would be wrong. There’s a wide range of different book clubs—many with a focus, all with remote options, and a couple host an in-person event—which means the books selected offer tons of options in different genres, categories, moods, types, and tropes. Whether you’re planning on reading curled up indoors or taking your book on the go (thank you ebooks and audiobooks!) in November, there’s something here for you.
NYPL’s Teen Banned Book Club pick was selected in October but runs through November, so you still have time to read and join the November 21st event.
This month’s collection of book club picks include historical fiction set in pre-Civil War New Orleans, a translated South Korean novel, a memoir about leaving the Evangelical church and creating new community, a missing person mystery set on a reservation, historical fiction set in 1960s New York following the residents of a women’s hotel, a new mystery novel by the author of The Girl on the Train, a memoir by an Indigenous activist, a novel set over decades in England and Lagos inspired by Jane Austen’s Mansfield Park, a darkly funny novel with a messy main character, and a dual timeline historical love story. Also, after a hiatus, Amor en Páginas is back with a contemporary romance pick!
Eclectix The Book Club
The American Daughters by Maurice Carlos Ruffin
About the book club: Dawnshaeé Reid is a self-proclaimed eclectic blogger who created this book club with Black authors as a priority. It aims to highlight a wide range of genres. There’s an in-person, once-a-month meeting option if you’re in Louisville, KY, and a virtual option that meets the last Tuesday of every month.
What Eclectix The Book Club said about the book: (This caption was written prior to November.) “💛 November Pick: The American Daughters by @MauriceRuffin — The timing couldn’t be better for this one in my opinion, where we celebrate and rejoice in our gratitude we must remember the fight and right to live freely, and this historical fiction novel seems very promising.”
Follow Eclectix The Book Club on social media: Instagram, Discord, TikTok
The Audacious Book Club in 2024
Women’s Hotel by Daniel M. Lavery
About the book club: Author Roxane Gay (Bad Feminist, Ayiti, The Banks) selects a book every month with the goal of uplifting “authentic and necessary perspectives from writers who fearlessly share their stories.”
What Roxane said about the book: “Next month in the Audacious Book Club, we’re talking about Women’s Hotel by Daniel M. Lavery (@daniel_m_lavery). I hope you’ll join us at The Audacity to discuss this charming novel throughout the month of November and on November 20 when we’ll be in conversation with Danny. Register here or at the link in my stories: https://ow.ly/oA3K50TMU1B“
Follow Roxane Gay on social media: Twitter, Facebook, Goodreads
Subtle Asian Book Club
Kim Jiyoung, Born 1982 by Cho Nam-Joo, Jamie Chang (Translator)
About the book club: Tiffany and Alexandra, longtime friends, created the Subtle Asian Book Club in 2020 with the goal of uplifting Asian voices and storytellers. You can read along with the monthly book pick, join in on discussions on social media, and watch videos of their live author interviews.
About the book: If you’re looking to add more translated literature, here’s a great novel that takes a look at the patriarchy in South Korea.
Follow Subtle Asian Book Club on social media: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, Discord
Sapph-Lit
Heretic: A Memoir by Jeanna Kadlec
About the book club: Born from TikTok, Sapph-Lit is a safe space book club for sapphic women and nonbinary readers to come together and chat books and life as well as offer each other support. One book a month is selected, alternating between fiction and nonfiction.
What Sapph-Lit said about the book: “A memoir of leaving the Evangelical church, reckoning with religious trauma, and the search for radical new ways to build community.”
Mocha Girls Read
Where They Last Saw Her by Marcie R. Rendon
About the book club: Mocha Girls Read is a monthly book club of Black women who love to read. They currently have chapters in 14 cities across the United Stats. Starting in 2024, anyone can join an “IG Live every first Saturday of the month at 5 pm PT. Alysia, our founder, will chat about our current book club selection.”
Mocha Girls reading schedule: “We have a winner, by just one vote for our November Monthly Book Selection. The Mocha Girl Read November 2024 Monthly Book Selection is Where They Last Saw Her by Marcie R. Renon.”
Follow Mocha Girls Read on social media: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, MeetUp, Goodreads, Pinterest
Matzah Book Soup: A Jewish Own Voices Book Club for All
The Love Elixir of Augusta Stern by Lynda Cohen Loigman
About the book club: Lillianne Leight and Amanda Spivack created this book club with a focus on Jewish books and characters “with varying relationships to Judaism” that welcomes all readers — Jewish and non.
What Matzah Book Soup said about the book: “We are so excited to announce that our November pick is none other than The Love Elixir of Augusta Stern by @LLoigman! We’re so happy to have Lynda back with us for another amazing month of Matzah Book Soup after her last book The Matchmaker’s Gift was a club favorite.
Our zoom chat with the author will be on Monday, November 25th @ 8 PM EST and we hope to see you all there!”
Follow Matzah Book Soup on social media: Instagram, Facebook
The Stacks Book Club
Luster by Raven Leilani
About the book cub: Hosted by Traci Thomas, The Stacks is a podcast that chats all about books, and there’s a monthly book club! The book chosen for the month is discussed on the podcast the last week of the month with a selected special guest.
What The Stacks Book Club said about the book: “Our November book club pick is the novel Luster by Raven Leilani. This novel is about a young Black woman who gets involved with a white middle aged married man whose wife is down for an open relationship. It is raw, it is provocative, it is messy and it is darkly funny. Our episode on Luster will be out on Wednesday, November 27. Tune in next week to find out who our guest will be.”
Follow The Stacks on social media: Instagram, Facebook, TikTok
Good Morning America‘s GMA Book Club
The Blue Hour by Paula Hawkins
About the book club: Read along with Good Morning America Book Club, which aims to “showcase book picks from a wide range of compelling authors.”
What GMA said about the book: “November: The Blue Hour by New York Times bestselling author @PaulaHawkins2010 is this month’s #GMABookClub pick! 💙
Hawkins’ new novel delves into themes of ambition, legacy and betrayal. Set on a remote Scottish island, isolated from the mainland ‘for twelve hours each day,’ according to a synopsis, a present-day discovery connects the lives of three people, unraveling a tangled web of secrets and deception.”
Reese’s Book Club
We Will Be Jaguars: A Memoir of My People by Nemonte Nenquimo, Mitch Anderson
About the book club: Every month, Reese Witherspoon picks a book for Reese’s Book Club that centers a woman in its story.
What Reese said about the book: “Our November @ReesesBookClub pick is #WeWillBeJaguars, an unforgettable memoir about fighting for your home and your heart. We Will Be Jaguars follows the life of internationally acclaimed activist @nemonte.nenquimo and her journey to protect her people and indigenous lands, alongside her husband and writing partner @MitchAndersonAF . I was so moved by this story. Listen to it on @AppleBooks , our official audiobook partner, all month long. 📚✨🎧 TW: Please note this book contains a scene that depicts sexual violence.”
Follow Reese’s Book Club on social media: Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, YouTube
TODAY Book Club, #ReadWithJenna
This Motherless Land by Nikki May
About the book club: Jenna Bush Hager — current co-host of Today with Hoda & Jenna — independently chooses a book each month that she personally loves. (“Jenna was not paid to mention these items and is unaffiliated with the authors and publishers“)
What Jenna said about the book: “Jenna Bush Hager’s November Read With Jenna pick is a retelling of a classic.
This Motherless Land by Nikki May is a ‘beautiful’ re-imagining of Jane Austen’s Mansfield Park, Jenna says.
For Jenna, part of the book’s appeal was how it connected her to the other women in her life.
‘My grandmother Barbara was a huge fan of Jane Austen,’ Jenna says. ‘Even after she couldn’t see well enough to read, we would listen to Pride and Prejudice together. When I read Jane Austen, I think of her.’”
Follow Read With Jenna on social media: Instagram, Facebook, Read With Jenna Goodreads group
Amor en Páginas: The Latinx Romance Buddy Read
Sleeping with the Frenemy by Natalie Caña
About the book club: This is a monthly book club run by two Latinas with the goal of amplifying romance novels written by Latinx authors.
What Amor en Páginas said bout the book: “Ready for your treat? Our November book is Sleeping with the Frenemy by @NatalieCanaWrites
We can’t wait to get into it with these tricksters and their shenanigans. But, also get ready to melt for a simp!
Happy reading dulzuras 💜”
Follow Amor en Páginas on social media: Instagram
If you want to know about past monthly book club picks, prepare your TBR shelf and take a look.