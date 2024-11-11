7 Books That Complete Multiple Read Harder Challenge Tasks

As the end of the year approaches, are you realizing that you’re behind schedule on the 2024 Read Harder Challenge? Don’t worry, you still have time to catch up. One thing you may not know about Read Harder is that you can use the same book to complete multiple tasks. That means careful planners can read far fewer than 24 books and still complete the challenge in full.

Some tasks are easy to combine—in fact, some would be difficult to complete without also checking off another one. For example, if you read a manga book (task #22), you’ll likely also be reading a book in translation. If you haven’t travelled to Japan, that will also check off task #8. You can ask a librarian (task #9) for a recommendation that completes any one of the tasks.