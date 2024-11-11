Cooking Romances to Get in the Mood for Thanksgiving
It’s almost Thanksgiving in the United States. And while some people might say the holiday is about togetherness or arguing with your family about politics or being thankful (which to be fair is right there in the name), when I think of Thanksgiving, I think of primarily one thing: food! Every family has different tastes and traditions when it comes to the holiday. But from my grandmother teaching me to make homemade rolls from a family recipe to my sister and I being alone and going out for fancy ramen to the year I forgot to put sugar in the pumpkin pie, food is what I remember about every Thanksgiving.
So this year, whether you are making a homemade, traditional feast or planning on ordering takeout, I suggest reading a cooking romance. These culinary happily ever afters will get you into a cooking, or at least an eating, mood no matter what you have planned for Thanksgiving this year.
A Match Made for Thanksgiving by Jackie Lau
Nick is loving his bachelor life and only wants to commit to one-night stands. The only woman who’s made him possibly rethink his “one night only” rule is Lily. She’s usually Miss Responsible, but after a bad breakup decides to go home with Nick. The sex between them is the best either has ever had. But they probably won’t ever see each other again, right? WRONG! It turns out Lily is Nick’s brother’s blind date for Thanksgiving weekend. This is the only explicitly Thanksgiving romance novel I’ve read (there should be more of them). The dishes described in the book might not be what you and your family usually eat for the holiday. But the descriptions of the food, from the noodles Nick’s grandfather makes to Lily’s family buying fried chicken and apple pie, will make your mouth water and get you ready to eat this Thanksgiving.
Yes, Chef by Waitlyn Andrews
Claire decides to run away from her problems (namely a cheating ex-boyfriend and an unhealthy relationship with her mom) by moving to Paris. She embraces her culinary side by getting a job in one of the city’s best restaurants, and her team is working tirelessly to earn a Michelin star. Then James becomes the new head chef, and he’s tall, blond, and grouchy! The two butt heads, but his critique also makes her a better cook. And then just when they might be moving from enemies to friends, it seems like there is more between them. As an added bonus, there are recipes and food tips at the beginning of each chapter. If you are missing the Netflix show Emily in Paris or want to read a slow-burn, closed-door, indie romance, this is the book to get you in a cooking mood for the holidays.
Love and Hot Chicken by Mary Liza Hartong
PJ returns to her tiny Tennessee town after the death of her father and decides to abandon her PhD program to stick around and become a fry cook at the Chickie Shak. She feels aimless and unmoored by her grief but starts putting herself back together by competing in the Chickie Shak beauty pageant and through a slow-burn romance with her new co-worker, Boof. Boof left her singer-songwriter career in Nashville for her own reasons. A beautiful romance filled with grief, community, and fried food unfolds in these pages.
Wrong to Need You by Alisha Rai
Sadia is a widow trying to work through her grief, raise her young son, and run the cafe she’s inherited. Jackson is her former best friend and former brother-in-law. He left town years ago after being accused of a crime that he didn’t commit. And also…he’s been in love with Sadia ever since they were children. Now, he returns as an award-winning chef of elevated comfort food to help Sadia with the cafe. They both are wary of their feelings for each other. but the chemistry between them becomes too strong to resist. The food descriptions are out of this world and will definitely get you in the mood for your Thanksgiving feast. And if you are looking for something even spicier (food pun intended), check out Alisha Rai’s erotic romance Glutton for Pleasure.
Happy (early) Thanksgiving to everyone who celebrates. And if you don’t, I still suggest reading one of these novels and, maybe, enjoying a nice meal. If these books have wetted your appetite for more cooking romances (food pun intended…again), check out this list of queer baking romance novels or this list of rom-coms for foodies.