It’s almost Thanksgiving in the United States. And while some people might say the holiday is about togetherness or arguing with your family about politics or being thankful (which to be fair is right there in the name), when I think of Thanksgiving, I think of primarily one thing: food! Every family has different tastes and traditions when it comes to the holiday. But from my grandmother teaching me to make homemade rolls from a family recipe to my sister and I being alone and going out for fancy ramen to the year I forgot to put sugar in the pumpkin pie, food is what I remember about every Thanksgiving.

So this year, whether you are making a homemade, traditional feast or planning on ordering takeout, I suggest reading a cooking romance. These culinary happily ever afters will get you into a cooking, or at least an eating, mood no matter what you have planned for Thanksgiving this year.