4 New Mystery Adaptations Premiering in November

Patrick Radden Keefe is an investigative journalist (Empire of Pain; Rogues) who is an automatic read for me. So, naturally, any adaptation is a must-watch. Say Nothing is a historical narrative nonfiction true crime book that centers the disappearance of Jean McConville, widow and mother of 10 children, in order to dive into the history of The Troubles in Northern Ireland.

How to watch the adaptation: The 9-episode limited series will be on Hulu on November 14th.

Watch the trailer: Say Nothing | Official Trailer | FX

Some links to what people are saying: “‘They’re complicated,’ Keefe said earlier this month at a screening of the show in NYC. ‘How you feel about them should shift. And I think that the challenge for us, this was true for me with the book, very, very true with the series, is: How do you capture the romance of those politics without romanticizing them yourself? And I think part of the answer is that you show the costs not just in the final episodes, which, there is all kinds of stuff that comes out in the later episodes, but from the very first scene.'” (Say Nothing Trailer: Powerful FX Production Tackles Rise of IRA and The Troubles)

“Say Nothing’s portrayal of Adams is perhaps the most clear link between the show’s historical portrait and today’s political climate. But such resonance is woven into the very fabric of the show—a bold examination of extremism and activism that feels as true to then as it does to now.” (Say Nothing Asks a Provocative Question: Can Violence Save the World?)