4 New Mystery Adaptations Premiering in November
In good news: there’s a bunch of new adaptations releasing in November for true crime and mystery fans! The tropes and subgenres in your viewing choices this month are vast: from a non-mystery novel that has a police procedural setting (I’ll explain), to an adaptation of a book series that already has previous adaptations with Morgan Freeman and Tyler Perry having played the titular character. Plus, there are options for theater watching and sofa-city viewing.
In I’m-a-broken-record bad news: publishing continues to focus on publishing and marketing white authors (this month’s list is all men to boot) so adaptations are showing how trickle-down doesn’t work with economics but it does work with biases.
Interior Chinatown by Charles Yu
This is the only book that isn’t in the mystery genre. Then why is it in your mystery genre newsletter, you ask? A main component of this novel is that a police procedural show is being filmed in the Chinese restaurant where the main character works. And the book cleverly makes commentary on Hollywood and procedurals. Plus, if you watch the trailer below you’ll see what I mean about the element of a procedural—and there’s a mystery!
How to watch the adaptation: The 10-episode limited series, starring Jimmy O. Yang and Chloe Bennet, will begin streaming on Hulu on November 19th.
Watch the trailer: Interior Chinatown | Official Trailer | Hulu
Some links to what people are saying: “The groundbreaking novel was written as if it were a script for a TV show (complete with stage directions and introductory character descriptions), so this adaptation is something of a no-brainer. The series is also clearly having a lot of fun with its out-of-the-box format.” (A background character becomes a star in first Interior Chinatown trailer)
“While the trailer leans heavily into mystery, it also showcases plenty of action. Willis tells viewers in voiceover that kung fu can break out in any moment, before cutting to Yang and Chieng in an action-packed fight scene.” (Jimmy O. Yang Stars in Mysterious, Action-Packed Trailer for Hulu’s Interior Chinatown)
Conclave by Robert Harris
This one is for fans of political thrillers, though instead of a courtroom it’s a conclave. A pope is dead and thus starts the proceedings to vote for the new one: a secret vote is held and clearly 118 cardinals are not going to agree…
How to watch the film adaptation: In the US it’s in theaters starting October 25th (Focus Features’ Conclave Going A Week Earlier This Fall & Wide). In the UK it’s in theaters starting November 29th. The film has a big cast including Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow, and Isabella Rossellini.
Watch the trailer: Conclave – Official Trailer (2024)
Some links to what people are saying: “Below, Rossellini talks Sister Agnes, her thoughts on almost always playing supporting characters, and the influence of her mother Ingmar Bergman and father Roberto Rossellini for this particular Italian-centric story, which shot at the famed Cinecittà studios outside Rome.” (Isabella Rossellini on Playing the Eyes and Ears of Conclave, Her Curtsy Moment, and Why She’s Not a ‘Bankable Actor’)
“The thriller is both a thought-provoking investigation into real-life themes and human flaws but also an undoubtedly entertaining exercise, one where the simple act of dropping off ballots becomes a crucial aspect of a scintillating, white-knuckle affair.” (Conclave movie review: You must see this white-knuckle papal thriller)
Say Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern Ireland by Patrick Radden Keefe
Patrick Radden Keefe is an investigative journalist (Empire of Pain; Rogues) who is an automatic read for me. So, naturally, any adaptation is a must-watch. Say Nothing is a historical narrative nonfiction true crime book that centers the disappearance of Jean McConville, widow and mother of 10 children, in order to dive into the history of The Troubles in Northern Ireland.
How to watch the adaptation: The 9-episode limited series will be on Hulu on November 14th.
Watch the trailer: Say Nothing | Official Trailer | FX
Some links to what people are saying: “‘They’re complicated,’ Keefe said earlier this month at a screening of the show in NYC. ‘How you feel about them should shift. And I think that the challenge for us, this was true for me with the book, very, very true with the series, is: How do you capture the romance of those politics without romanticizing them yourself? And I think part of the answer is that you show the costs not just in the final episodes, which, there is all kinds of stuff that comes out in the later episodes, but from the very first scene.'” (Say Nothing Trailer: Powerful FX Production Tackles Rise of IRA and The Troubles)
“Say Nothing’s portrayal of Adams is perhaps the most clear link between the show’s historical portrait and today’s political climate. But such resonance is woven into the very fabric of the show—a bold examination of extremism and activism that feels as true to then as it does to now.” (Say Nothing Asks a Provocative Question: Can Violence Save the World?)
Along Came a Spider (Alex Cross #1) by James Patterson
Whether you’ve read Patterson’s series or not, you may already be familiar with the character Alex Cross since Morgan Freeman played him in the 1997 film Kiss the Girls and the 2001 film Along Came a Spider. Then Tyler Perry starred in the 2012 film reboot, Alex Cross. Now we have Cross, a new series starring Aldis Hodge, which is for all the detective/forensic psychologist show fans!
How to watch the adaptation: The 8-episode first season will be on Amazon Prime on November 14th. And, at least right now, there is no need to worry about cancellation since the second season has already been ordered.
Watch the trailer: Cross – Official Trailer | Prime Video
Some links to what people are saying: “Talking with Screen Rant at this year’s New York Comic-Con, Hodge spoke about how his character will differ from Freeman’s and Perry’s versions. Hodge explained that the episodic television format allows Cross to fully explore the various aspects of his character, from his work as a detective to his family life and role as a father.” (How Cross’ Depiction Of James Patterson Hero Is Different From Prior Adaptations Detailed By Star)
