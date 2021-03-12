3 Current and Upcoming Diverse YA Releases Inspired by Dance

Who doesn’t love the sassy world of K-pop, filled with edgy dance moves and synchronized flawless singing? If this world is one you adore, then this book released in 2020 is for you.

Candace Park knows a lot about playing a role. Most of her life, she’s been playing the role of the quiet and perfect Korean girl, taking strictly all AP classes and playing a classical instrument. Yet she hides some dreams, like her obsession with SLK, K-pop’s top boyband, and even some wishes of being a star someday. She can sing and perform, yet she has no idea how she can become one of those K-pop superstars.

Secretly, Candace enters a global audition held by SLK’s music label, and snags a spot in their trainee program. It takes her strict parents some convincing to let her follow this dream, but then she realizes what she signed up for. Under the strict supervision of her instructors at the label’s headquarters in Seoul, Candace must perfect her dance and performance skills, learn to speak Korean fluently, and navigate the complex personalities of her fellow trainees, all while following the strict rules of the industry, which includes the number one rule of “no dating.” This starts to become impossible once she meets a dreamy boy trainee, which could lead to scandal in the K-pop world as she is slated to debut as part of a group.

If she doesn’t have what it takes, after her family sacrificed everything, what comes next? And will she give up on love? This book explores what happens when one follows ones dreams and what could come next when you truly get to know yourself.