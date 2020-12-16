Chloe Pierce wants nothing more than to audition for a spot at an elite dance conservatory, but her mother has forbidden her from even trying. So she comes up with the perfect plan to audition without her mom knowing…but it involves driving 200 miles with her annoying neighbor, who invites himself and his dog along and threatens to tell her mom if Chloe doesn’t agree. Chloe finds herself stuck with them if she’s to make her audition on time, and their road trip does not go as planned.