7 YA Author Interviews To Enjoy From 2024
Even if you’re not the type of person to write up goals or resolutions for the year, chances are that you spend a little time reflecting upon the year as it comes to a close. One of the things I find myself reflecting on is my work here at Book Riot, including new projects I took on.
Long-timers around here know that I used to co-host the Hey YA podcast. I took a hiatus for a while, but in May of this year, I came back on the show. One of the things I wanted to do was bring on more authors to talk not only about their work but about YA more broadly. What things have they noticed in the category, what books or authors are getting them excited, and who are some of their most memorable reading experiences are all things I’m as curious about. Since coming back to the podcast, I’ve done one interview a month—and they’ve all been so good.
If you’re looking for some good listening, whether it’s to help you get through your monster task list at this time of year or to put in your to-be-listened-to for when the new year rolls around, here are the author interviews you’ll want to make sure you don’t miss from the Hey YA podcast this year.
“History Repeats Itself. So Does Hope”: Paula Yoo
Tune in to hear Paula Yoo talk about her latest work of nonfiction, as well as what excites her about telling true stories.
“Nobody Reads Like a YA Reader”: Hope Jahren
Love historical fiction? Tune in to hear noted science writer talk about her first foray into YA, as well as the art of building out a fictional world based on a literary classic.
“Monsters Are The Ultimate Other”: Rob Costello
This conversation is about the metaphor of the monster, as well as queerness, YA anthologies, horror, and the art of telling short stories.
“Nodding Our Heads Vigorously”: Chatham Greenfield
Chatham Greenfield talks about being a debut author, writing across marginalized identities, and why time loop stories are fun to write, read, and watch.
No Clever Title Here: Lamar Giles
No, really. I didn’t have a clever title written out for this one, but talking with Lamar Giles was such a treat. We talked about writing genre-blended novels, capturing authentic teen voices, what does/doesn’t constitute a “sports novel,” and so much more.
“I’m Optimistic Because It Saved My Life”: Veronica Chambers
If you want to hear from a YA author who has been doing this work for decades, you’ll especially love this conversation with Veronica Chambers. We talk about her latest book, taking novel inspiration from real-life heroines, Black historical fiction in YA, and so much more.
“Adults Have Always Been Threatened by Children’s Autonomy”: Maggie Tokuda-Hall
In the final interview for 2024, I talked with Maggie Tokuda-Hall about book censorship and the work being done by Authors Against Book Bans to continue the efforts of putting an end to book bans.
YA Book News
And here are the final links for you to enjoy for 2024.
- John Marsden, who wrote the YA classic Tomorrow, When The War Began, has died at the age of 74.
- Alex Brown’s YA roundups at Reactor.com are the best, and here are their picks for most notable science fiction, fantasy, and horror of the year.
- The third annual Children and Family Emmy Awards, which is part of the greater Emmy Awards, have nominated the adaptation of One Piece in 11 categories.
- Jennifer Love Hewitt will make a return to the new adaptation of I Know What You Did Last Summer.
- Maurene Goo’s Throwback is the latest Reese’s YA Book Club Pick. It is a fun book, and it’s refreshing to see a backlist title get picked.
- Dive into this exit interview with Meg Medina as she wraps up her final year as the National Ambassador for Young People’s Literature.
Also, whether or not you are a regular listener to the Hey YA podcast, I’d love to invite you to join Erica and me in our first official book club episode as a team. We’ll be talking about [insert drum roll here]: Double Love, Sweet Valley High #1 by Francine Pascal. Grab yourself a copy and read it, and we’ll be chatting it up in the final January episode of Hey YA on January 29.
Thanks for being here and for tuning in. We’ll see you in the New Year.