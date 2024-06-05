History Repeats Itself; So Does Hope: YA SFF + A Conversation with Paula Yoo

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, guest host Sharifah offers up some excellent backlist science fiction and fantasy recommendations, and Kelly chats with author Paula Yoo about YA nonfiction and more.

Books Discussed

The Lost Dreamer by Lizz Huerta

Iron Widow by Xiran Jay Zhao

Children of Blood and Bone by Tomi Adeyemi

A Wizard’s Guide to Defensive Baking by T. Kingfisher

Rising From The Ashes by Paula Yoo

From a Whisper to a Rallying Cry: The Killing of Vincent Chin and the Trial That Galvanized the Asian American Movement by Paula Yoo

Shackled: A Tale of Wronged Kids, Rogue Judges, and a Town that Looked Away by Candy J. Cooper

Revolution in Our Time by Kekla Magoon

Made in Asian America: A History for Young People by Erika Lee and Christina Soontornvat