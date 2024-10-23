“I’m Optimistic Because It Saved My Life”

A teen Poet Laureate Finalist speaks on running a lit mag and performs a poem. And, Veronica Chambers on her new book + Black historical YA!

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Erica speaks with Madeline Berberian-Hutchinson about being a 16-year-old NYS and NYC Youth Poet Laureate Finalist and co-founder of a literary arts magazine, and Kelly talks with author Veronica Chambers about Ida In Love and Trouble, Black historical YA, and more.

Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify.

To get even more YA news and recommendations, sign up for our What’s Up in YA newsletter!

This October, Tailored Book Recommendations is giving away a pair of Beats Fit Pro headphones! TBR is the perfect way to take the guesswork out of finding your next favorite read. To get started with TBR, just fill out a quick survey about your reading likes and dislikes, and we’ll pair you with a professional book nerd— aka bibliologist— who uses their bookish knowledge to match you with three books they think you’ll dig. You can sign up to receive your recommendations via email or have your bibliologist’s picks delivered right to your door as either hardcovers or paperbacks.

And if you sign up or gift TBR in the month of October, you’ll be automatically entered to win a pair of Beats Fit Pro headphones! Current TBR subscribers also have a chance to win by purchasing a drop-in round of recommendations in October. Sign up today at mytbr.co

Books, Media, and Writers Discussed

Autobiography of Red by Anne Carson

Chen Chen

Tony Hoagland

Danez Smith

A Tale for the time being by Ruth Ozeki

Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner

Magical/Realism: Essays on Music, Memory, Fantasy, and Borders by Vanessa Angélica Villarreal

An Academy for Liars by Alexis Henderson

Ida, In Love and Trouble by Veronica Chambers

Veronica Chambers at The New York Times

Suffs on Broadway

Age of Innocence by Edith Wharton

The Memphis Diaries by Ida B. Wells

Ida: A Sword Among Lions by Paula Giddings

Quinceanera Means Sweet Fifteen by Veronica Chambers

Amigas: Fifteen Candles by Veronica Chambers

Sabaa Tahir

The Davenports by Krystal Marquis

The Downstairs Girl by Stacey Lee

Saving Savannah by Tonya Bolden

Babel by R. F. Kuang

Resist: 35 Profiles of Ordinary People Who Rose Up Against Tyranny and Injustice by Veronica Chambers

Call and Response: The Story of Black Lives Matter by Jennifer Harlan and Veronica Chambers

The New York Times writing contests for teens

Playlist for Ida in Love and Trouble

Follow Madeline Berberian-Hutchinson’s art and literature magazine at Noor.org and on Instagram

Donate to Noor.org on Gofundme

Follow Veronica Chambers on Instagram.