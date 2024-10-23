“I’m Optimistic Because It Saved My Life”
This week, Erica speaks with Madeline Berberian-Hutchinson about being a 16-year-old NYS and NYC Youth Poet Laureate Finalist and co-founder of a literary arts magazine, and Kelly talks with author Veronica Chambers about Ida In Love and Trouble, Black historical YA, and more.
Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify.
To get even more YA news and recommendations, sign up for our What’s Up in YA newsletter!
This October, Tailored Book Recommendations is giving away a pair of Beats Fit Pro headphones! TBR is the perfect way to take the guesswork out of finding your next favorite read. To get started with TBR, just fill out a quick survey about your reading likes and dislikes, and we’ll pair you with a professional book nerd— aka bibliologist— who uses their bookish knowledge to match you with three books they think you’ll dig. You can sign up to receive your recommendations via email or have your bibliologist’s picks delivered right to your door as either hardcovers or paperbacks.
And if you sign up or gift TBR in the month of October, you’ll be automatically entered to win a pair of Beats Fit Pro headphones! Current TBR subscribers also have a chance to win by purchasing a drop-in round of recommendations in October. Sign up today at mytbr.co
Books, Media, and Writers Discussed
Autobiography of Red by Anne Carson
A Tale for the time being by Ruth Ozeki
Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner
Magical/Realism: Essays on Music, Memory, Fantasy, and Borders by Vanessa Angélica Villarreal
An Academy for Liars by Alexis Henderson
Ida, In Love and Trouble by Veronica Chambers
Veronica Chambers at The New York Times
Age of Innocence by Edith Wharton
The Memphis Diaries by Ida B. Wells
Ida: A Sword Among Lions by Paula Giddings
Quinceanera Means Sweet Fifteen by Veronica Chambers
Amigas: Fifteen Candles by Veronica Chambers
The Davenports by Krystal Marquis
The Downstairs Girl by Stacey Lee
Saving Savannah by Tonya Bolden
Babel by R. F. Kuang
Resist: 35 Profiles of Ordinary People Who Rose Up Against Tyranny and Injustice by Veronica Chambers
Call and Response: The Story of Black Lives Matter by Jennifer Harlan and Veronica Chambers
The New York Times writing contests for teens
Playlist for Ida in Love and Trouble
Follow Madeline Berberian-Hutchinson’s art and literature magazine at Noor.org and on Instagram
Donate to Noor.org on Gofundme
Follow Veronica Chambers on Instagram.