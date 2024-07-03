“Nobody Reads Like a YA Reader”

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week, Erica talks about YA from earlier in 2024 you may have missed and Kelly talks with author Hope Jahren about remixing classic literature for YA readers, writing for multiple audiences, and more.

Books Discussed

Ghost Roast by Shawnee Gibbs, Shawnelle Gibbs, illustrated by Emily Cannon

Wander in the Dark by Jumata Emill

Blue Period by Tsubasa Yamaguchi, translated by Ajani Oloye

One Killer Problem by Justine Pucella Winans

Hirayasumi by Keigo Shinzō, translated by Jan Mitsuko Cash

Adventures of Mary Jane by Hope Jahren

Lab Girl and The Story of More by Hope Jahren

James by Percival Everett

Hope Jahren’s website (psst, educators: she does free Zoom visits!)