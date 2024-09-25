NYPL Launches Teen Banned Book Club and Lamar Guiles Talks About New Book RUIN ROAD
Erica speaks with Caitlyn Colman-McGaw, Associate Director for Young Adult Programs and Services at the New York Public Library, about the launch of their Freedom to Read Campaign, which includes their Teen Banned Book Club and a contest.
Then, Kelly joins Lamar Giles to discuss his new book Ruin Road, writing cross genre, and the growth of Black horror YA.
It’s all very exciting, really.
Important Links
Winning Teen Vogue essay by Tara Lago, winner of the New York Public Library’s Freedom to Read Writing Contest
Lamar Giles on Instagram, Website
Books Discussed
Wandering Stars by Tommy Orange
Go Tell It on the Mountain by James Baldwin
Flamer by Michael Curato
Run by John Lewis and Andrew Aydin
Go With the Flow by Lily Williams and Karen Schneemann
The Magic Fish by Trung Le Nguyen
Home Is Not a Country by Safia Elhillo
The Miseducation of Cameron Post by Emily M. Danforth
Ruin Road by Lamar Giles
Blood Brothers by Stephen Barnes
Not So Pure and Simple by Lamar Giles
You’re Not Supposed to Die Tonight by Kalynn Bayron
Dread Nation by Justina Ireland
The Weight of Blood by Tiffany D. Jackson
The White Guy Dies First by Terry J. Benton-Walker
She Is a Haunting by Trang Thanh Tran
Beholder by Ryan La Sala
Come Out, Come Out by Natalie D. Parker