NYPL Launches Teen Banned Book Club and Lamar Guiles Talks About New Book RUIN ROAD

“Racism and Wizards–Get You a Book That Does Both”

Erica speaks with Caitlyn Colman-McGaw, Associate Director for Young Adult Programs and Services at the New York Public Library, about the launch of their Freedom to Read Campaign, which includes their Teen Banned Book Club and a contest.

Then, Kelly joins Lamar Giles to discuss his new book Ruin Road, writing cross genre, and the growth of Black horror YA.

It’s all very exciting, really.

Important Links

Teen Banned Book Club at NYPL

The NYPL Teen Instagram

Winning Teen Vogue essay by Tara Lago, winner of the New York Public Library’s Freedom to Read Writing Contest

100 Years of James Baldwin

Lamar Giles on Instagram, Website

Books Discussed

Wandering Stars by Tommy Orange

Go Tell It on the Mountain by James Baldwin

Flamer by Michael Curato

Run by John Lewis and Andrew Aydin

Go With the Flow by Lily Williams and Karen Schneemann

The Magic Fish by Trung Le Nguyen

Home Is Not a Country by Safia Elhillo

The Miseducation of Cameron Post by Emily M. Danforth

Ruin Road by Lamar Giles

Blood Brothers by Stephen Barnes

Not So Pure and Simple by Lamar Giles

You’re Not Supposed to Die Tonight by Kalynn Bayron

Dread Nation by Justina Ireland

The Weight of Blood by Tiffany D. Jackson

The White Guy Dies First by Terry J. Benton-Walker

She Is a Haunting by Trang Thanh Tran

Beholder by Ryan La Sala

Come Out, Come Out by Natalie D. Parker