Nodding Our Heads Vigorously

Erica talks about recent YA books to read during Summerween, while Kelly interviews debut YA author Chatham Greenfield about their book Time and Time Again, time loop stories, and disability in YA.

Books Discussed

Gravity Falls clip

The Blonde Dies First by Joelle Wellington

Here Lies a Vengeful Bitch by Codie Crowley

Undead Girl Gang by Lily Anderson

Dead Girls Walking by Sami Ellis

The Dark We Know by Wen-yi Lee

Monstrous by Jessica Lewis

Bad Witch Burning by Jessica Lewis

She is a Haunting by Trang Thanh Tran

Gravity Falls (show)

X-Files (shows)

So Weird (shows)

The Evil Dead (movie)

So Witches We Became by Jill Baguchinsky

This Ravenous Fate by Hayley Dennings

Come Out, Come Out by Natalie C. Parker

Time and Time Again by Chatham Greenfield

The No Girlfriend Rule by Christen Randall

This Is Why They Hate Us by Aaron H. Aceves

See You Yesterday by Rachel Lynn Solomon

How To Excavate a Heart by Jake Maia Arlow

Groundhog Day (movie)

Russian Doll (show)

Palm Springs (movie)