Nodding Our Heads Vigorously
Erica talks about recent YA books to read during Summerween, while Kelly interviews debut YA author Chatham Greenfield about their book Time and Time Again, time loop stories, and disability in YA.
Books Discussed
The Blonde Dies First by Joelle Wellington
Here Lies a Vengeful Bitch by Codie Crowley
Undead Girl Gang by Lily Anderson
Dead Girls Walking by Sami Ellis
The Dark We Know by Wen-yi Lee
Monstrous by Jessica Lewis
Bad Witch Burning by Jessica Lewis
She is a Haunting by Trang Thanh Tran
Gravity Falls (show)
X-Files (shows)
So Weird (shows)
The Evil Dead (movie)
So Witches We Became by Jill Baguchinsky
This Ravenous Fate by Hayley Dennings
Come Out, Come Out by Natalie C. Parker
Time and Time Again by Chatham Greenfield
The No Girlfriend Rule by Christen Randall
This Is Why They Hate Us by Aaron H. Aceves
See You Yesterday by Rachel Lynn Solomon
How To Excavate a Heart by Jake Maia Arlow
Groundhog Day (movie)
Russian Doll (show)
Palm Springs (movie)