“Monsters Are The Ultimate Other”
Erica talks about recent library finds and Kelly interviews author and editor Rob Costello about short story collections, horror, and queer reads.
Books Discussed
My Lady Jane (on Prime)
Cat + Gamer by Wataru Nadatani
A Certain October by Angela Johnson
A Sign of Affection, Vol. 2 by Suu Morishita
Space Trash Vol. 1 by Jenn Woodall
We Mostly Come Out of Night edited by Rob Costello
Rural Voices: 15 Authors Challenge Assumptions About Small-Town America edited by Nora Shalaway Carpenter
Looking for Love in All The Haunted Places by Claire Kann
The Monstrumologist by Rick Yancey
Midwinterblood by Marcus Sedgwick
The Marbury Lens and Passenger by Andrew Smith
All These Bodies by Kendare Blake
Wrath Becomes Her by Aden Polydoros
The River Has Teeth by Erica Waters
Monstrous Affections edited by Kelly Link and Gavin J. Grant
Slasher Girls & Monster Boys edited by April Genevieve Tucholke
Night of the Living Queers edited by Shelly Page and Alex Brown
Our Shadows Have Claws edited by Yamile Saied Méndez and Amparo Ortiz