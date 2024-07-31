“Monsters Are The Ultimate Other”

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Erica talks about recent library finds and Kelly interviews author and editor Rob Costello about short story collections, horror, and queer reads.

Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, or Spotify.

To get even more YA news and recommendations, sign up for our What’s Up in YA newsletter!

Make this your most bookish summer yet with personalized reading recommendations from Tailored Book Recommendations! Our bibliologists (aka professional book nerds) are standing by to help you find your next favorite read. Get your recommendations via email, or opt to receive hardcovers or paperbacks delivered right to your door. And with quarterly or annual plans available, TBR has something for every budget. Get started today from just $18!

Books Discussed

My Lady Jane (on Prime)

Cat + Gamer by Wataru Nadatani

A Certain October by Angela Johnson

A Sign of Affection, Vol. 2 by Suu Morishita

Space Trash Vol. 1 by Jenn Woodall

We Mostly Come Out of Night edited by Rob Costello

Rural Voices: 15 Authors Challenge Assumptions About Small-Town America edited by Nora Shalaway Carpenter

Looking for Love in All The Haunted Places by Claire Kann

The Monstrumologist by Rick Yancey

Midwinterblood by Marcus Sedgwick

The Marbury Lens and Passenger by Andrew Smith

All These Bodies by Kendare Blake

Wrath Becomes Her by Aden Polydoros

The River Has Teeth by Erica Waters

Monstrous Affections edited by Kelly Link and Gavin J. Grant

Slasher Girls & Monster Boys edited by April Genevieve Tucholke

Night of the Living Queers edited by Shelly Page and Alex Brown

Our Shadows Have Claws edited by Yamile Saied Méndez and Amparo Ortiz