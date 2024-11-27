Hey YA Extra Credit: “Adults Have Always Been Threatened by Children’s Autonomy”
This week, Kelly talks with Maggie Tokuda-Hall about book banning, its impacts on teens, and what Authors Against Book Bans is doing in response.
Books Discussed
Love in the Library by Maggie Tokuda-Hall
Squad by Maggie Tokuda-Hall
The Mermaid, the Witch, and the Sea by Maggie Tokuda-Hall
The Siren, the Song, and the Spy by Maggie Tokuda-Hall
The Worst Ronin by Maggie Tokuda-Hall
Gender Queer by Maia Kobabe
Maggie’s blog post about Scholastic requesting the removal of “racism” from Love in the Library
Two Boys Kissing by David Levithan
Students Engaged in Advancing Texas (SEAT)