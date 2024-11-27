Hey YA Extra Credit: “Adults Have Always Been Threatened by Children’s Autonomy”

What's happened in book censorship over the last several months? A conversation with Maggie Tokuda-Hall.

This week, Kelly talks with Maggie Tokuda-Hall about book banning, its impacts on teens, and what Authors Against Book Bans is doing in response.

Books Discussed

Authors Against Book Bans

Love in the Library by Maggie Tokuda-Hall

Squad by Maggie Tokuda-Hall

The Mermaid, the Witch, and the Sea by Maggie Tokuda-Hall

The Siren, the Song, and the Spy by Maggie Tokuda-Hall

The Worst Ronin by Maggie Tokuda-Hall

Gender Queer by Maia Kobabe

Maggie’s blog post about Scholastic requesting the removal of “racism” from Love in the Library

Two Boys Kissing by David Levithan

Students Engaged in Advancing Texas (SEAT)

5 Calls app

Books Not Bans