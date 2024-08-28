10 Whimsical Fantasy Bookends
I’m of the opinion that real life could do with a little more fantasy. Regardless of whether fantasy is your preferred reading genre, or you favor, say, thrillers or romances, a dash of whimsy can bring a smile to the grumpiest of faces. If they’re readers’ faces, well, let it take the shape of a fantasy bookend, and you simply can’t go wrong with. Nothing like a dragon bookend to cheer up both a bookcase and a reader, after all. Don’t believe me? Check out these 10 fantasy bookends and try to stay stone-faced. I dare you.
It doesn’t matter what particular flavor of fantasy you like best. High fantasy? Several of the bookends here will delight you. Fairytales? You’ll find just the right bookend for you. Are you a D&D aficionado? Look no further than this list in pursuit of your bookend needs. Be sure and use them to highlight all your favorite fantasy books though—whether that’s Lord of the Rings, cozy fantasy, or romantasy, these bookends are too beautiful not to be proudly displayed. And who knows? The sight of them might inspire you to go out there and make some of that whimsy yourself.
This painted dragon bookend would look right at home in Middle Earth. $27
I took one look at this Argonath bookend and gasped. Pricy? Yes. Completely worth it? Absolutely. $116
Owlbears bookend, I repeat, owlbears bookend. Need I say more? $35+
Do you prefer your fantasy legendary? This sword in the stone bookend will fulfill your Arthurian dreams. $35+
Speaking of Arthuriana, what about this lovely knight bookend? $59
Is Gandalf your favorite LOTR character? Then look no further than this Lord of the Rings metal bookend. $57
What about a dragon bookend that’s also a pencil holder? $39.99
Are you all about ACOTAR? Then this Rattle the Stars quote bookend is a need, not a want. $70+
What do you mean you don’t already have this fairy house bookend? $68
I’m of the opinion that you can’t have too many dragon bookends. So why not add this gorgeous winged dragon bookend to your collection? $75
