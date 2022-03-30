Once Upon a Time: Fabulous Fairytale Goods

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Are you a fan of fairytales? Whether your love spans back to your childhood or is more newly discovered, there’s something magical about falling into a world peppered with all things magical. Fairytales are globe-spanning, offering stories from across the world and across cultures. There is a rich academic and hobbyist enthusiasm for this genre, with each impassioned fairytale lover taking slightly divergent perspectives about when and where the stories emerged, but one thing everyone agrees on is that fairytales emerged from oral storytelling well before being written and what sets fairytales apart from folklore, mythology, and other similar genres is that there is little to no reference to real places (thus the reason so many begin with “Once upon at time”).

Whatever brings you to fairytales, chances are you celebrate all things wonder. Fairytales invite imagination, encouraging readers and story tellers to let their minds take them to destinations unknown. It’s no wonder fairytales take forms through child play places to well-known theme parks, and are retold again and again.

If you believe in all things fairytales, then you’ll want to get your paws on some of these rad fairy tale goods. Most of these will be focused on well-known western fairy tales, but know that there is a rich tapestry of fairytales worldwide.

What might a fairytale smell like? These fairytale candles suggest green apple, peach, vetiver, rose, sandalwood, lily, and cedar. $15

Imagine putting these vintage fairytale illustration postcards into some frames and creating a fun gallery wall. $9 for a set of 24.

Your fairytales purse would certainly get a lot of book and story lovers talking with you. $90

This particular item is spendy, but it is incredible. Ever wanted to wear a giant necklace featuring a silver and brass Baba Yaga house? Look. No. Further. $240 and up.

I’ve seen tons of “I still believe in fairytales” goods out there, including one featuring the Dewey Decimal number for fairytales. But I think this is the first time I’ve seen such a fun dragon-and-castle fairytale enamel pin. $10

Never get lost again with these fun fairytale map bookmarks, including a sweet compass tassel. $8

Tuck one of these magical fairytale light boxes onto your bookshelves. The above is a Cinderella scene, but there are several from which to choose. $16

Fall asleep beneath the most perfect fairytale bedding. What a fun duvet! $170 and up.

You know the Princess and the Pea. But what about the Princess and the Pea (Inside a Book)? Snag this clever sticker for $5.

Don this once upon a time necklace and make your own world a little more fantastic. $15

Customize this fun fairytale book stamp and ensure all of your books make their way back to you after they take an adventure. $26 and up.

Keep track of the time with a Little Mermaid clock. $44.

Is this directly referencing any fairytale or the genre more broadly? No. But does it look like the kind of bookshop one would find inside a fairytale? Absolutely. Plus, look at that little witch! This book store print is $35.

For aa more grounded-in-fairytales print, how outstanding is this art deco style Sleeping Beauty print? Swoon! $22 and up.

Last but not least, for folks who love scrapbooking or junk journaling or simply using lots of stickers. Check out these collections of 60 fairytale-themed stickers. $8 each, with a few options from which to choose.