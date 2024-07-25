Foodie Romances to Read for Culinarians Day

Born into a family of readers, P.N. gained a love reading as a sort of herd mentality. This love of reading has remained a life long passion, resulting in an English Degree from The University of Houston in Houston, Texas. She normally reads three to four books at any given time, in the futile Sisyphean hope of whittling down her ever growing to be read pile of no specific genre.

Hello, romance fans! I hope y’all are having an amazing Thursday so far and that you’re ready to tackle the end of the work week. Today, I have some new releases where people find love while simultaneously furthering their career and some foodie romances in honor of Culinarians Day. Enjoy!

When Xavier returns home to Harper’s Cove, his employment options are limited, which leads him to take the position of prep chef at The Wharf, despite his reservations about owner Logan’s leadership skills. Logan needs more help than his daughter can provide, which is why he hires Xavier, despite the man’s prickly nature. After working together for a beat, the two connect on a level they didn’t expect, and more than kitchen-related heat develops between the two men.

As mentioned earlier, today is Culinarians Day! Y’all know I love good food and a good apron tugger , so OF COURSE, I’m going to be recommending some of those today. Bon appetite et bonne lecture!

In order to be in the running for a desired promotion, Sol needs a permanent location and a (fake) romantic partner in Copenhagen. Erik seems to be the solution to both, but due to having an app stolen by a previous roommate, he is hesitant to open up his home again. But when they discover that they share a nemesis, they band together to get Sol the promotion. Soon, the lines begin to blur, which has both of them questioning if they want to make this fake relationship a real one.

When a mishap on social media leaves Formula 1 driver Dev in desperate need of an image boost, Willow is the perfect woman for the job. The snag there is that she is also his best friend’s little sister with whom he shared a secret kiss last year. As a recent collegiate graduate, Willow knows that this position will help to boost her career, even if the kiss and her childhood crush on Dev complicate the matter. Despite their mutual resolve to keep it professional, they can’t deny that the feelings are still there, and they soon become too big to ignore.

Let’s Taco ‘Bout Love by Kat Baxter Former military personnel Alex’s primary focus is making sure that his taco truck, Guac-N-Roll, is successful. Although he’s business-focused, he still finds time to flirt with Laurel, one of his regular customers. But when Alex kisses Laurel in front of her ex, he mistakenly thinks they’re dating and invites them to his upcoming wedding. To help Laurel save face, Alex agrees to be her pretend boyfriend for the weekend. As the days pass, real feelings develop, leaving them to wonder if they want to make it real.

