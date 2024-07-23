This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

New books, heist novels, and more today on Book Riot: Assemble a Crew: 8 “One Last Heist” Mystery and Thriller Books “One last heist” is an excellent trope in the mystery and thriller genre for many reasons, starting with the fact that the stakes are already built into the premise: everything is riding on this one last event in a do-or-die way. Now the why, the crew involved, the specifics of the heist, and the setting and time period leave plenty of room for authors to think outside of the box as much as they want. There can be a focus on plot and fast-paced action, a deeper dive into the character’s lives in order to explore what lead them to need to commit this one final crime — or a good blend of both.