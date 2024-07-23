Assemble a Crew: 8 “One Last Heist” Mystery and Thriller Books
Assemble a Crew: 8 “One Last Heist” Mystery and Thriller Books
“One last heist” is an excellent trope in the mystery and thriller genre for many reasons, starting with the fact that the stakes are already built into the premise: everything is riding on this one last event in a do-or-die way. Now the why, the crew involved, the specifics of the heist, and the setting and time period leave plenty of room for authors to think outside of the box as much as they want. There can be a focus on plot and fast-paced action, a deeper dive into the character’s lives in order to explore what lead them to need to commit this one final crime — or a good blend of both.
The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
Every bestseller list has its own set of criteria and uses its own data, which means they can vary quite a bit. That’s why we mash them together to try to get a sense of the overall bestselling books of the moment. This week looks pretty similar to last week, but we do have two new titles: A Death in Cornwall by Daniel Silva, which is book #24(!) in the Gabriel Allon mystery series, and Reckless by Lauren Roberts, the second book in the Powerless romantic fantasy trilogy.
Hooray, It’s Time for New Books!
Today, I have an intense novel about marriage and ambition, a fantastic year-in-the-life debut novel, and a wonderful work of historical fiction. As for this week’s other new releases, at the top of my list of today’s books that I want to get my hands on are Linh Ly is Doing Just Fine by Thao Votang, Nicked by M. T. Anderson, and Ninth Life: The Factus Sequence by Stark Holborn. You can hear about more of the fabulous books coming out today on this week’s episode of All the Books! Patricia and I talked about books we are excited about, including The Faculty Lounge, Viewfinder: A Memoir of Seeing and Being Seen, and The Lost Souls of Benzaiten!
What is an Autoethnography?
As the field advanced, researchers understood that observation itself affected the way the observed would act. Including the subjectivity of the anthropologist is both a more honest portrayal of the research method and an effective assessment of our own place within a culture. The definition is focused on the importance of the personal: “autoethnography is a method of research that involves describing and analyzing personal experiences in order to understand cultural experiences…Autoethnography acknowledges and accommodates subjectivity, emotionality, and the researcher’s influence on research.”
7 of the Best New Queer Books Out This Week
This is another week that has my TBR pile growing uncomfortably quickly; I just can’t resist a queer time loop book, and I didn’t know I needed a monastic meet-cute heist story in my life, but I clearly do.
BIPOC Beach Reads
A few weeks ago, I gave a couple suggestions for BIPOC beach reads to read this summer. Since then, I’ve seen a few TikToks and other social media posts talking about how, while people appreciate BIPOC books that focus on exploring various traumas and highlighting injustices, they also just want to read about people enjoying life.
And so I thought to compile a list of BIPOC beach reads, where diverse characters are kicking it with friends and lovers, going on bougie vacations, and even just kiki-ing on the beach.
