Hold up! 12 of the Best Manga + Anime Bookends

Let’s be honest: How many of us have enough shelf space to use bookends? *sheepish looks at my double-stacked shelves* Yeah, I know. But the truth is, we are not doing our books any favours here. And by “we,” I mean me. I am one of many booklovers who have bought up big with manga over the last couple of years. I’ve always been a manga lover, but this specific market has recently surged in popularity. I can tell from the constant re-order requests at my local bookstore. If I’m going to spend the money on this passion, I really should take care of them. The thing is, books need support, so why not support my new manga with manga/anime bookends?

I’m pretty sure I’m not the only one adding weight to those bookshelves. Perhaps you’ve broadened your reading horizons to include some Light Novels. Or maybe your need for chill has added to the slice-of-life collection (check out fellow Book Rioter Patricia’s suggestions for more). The truth is, someone is buying more manga than ever before. And someone needs to tidy up their bookshelves. And if that particular someone needs some bookends to help with the situation, I suppose I have a job to do.

Here are 12 of the best anime/manga bookends I found on the interwebs. #SorryNotSorry

Best Anime Bookends on Etsy The skills and variety available on Etsy have made this my first stop when looking for new bookish items. These Sailor Moon-inspired bookends, featuring Sailor Moon silhouettes with the crescent moon, are a simple, clean-cut addition to any shelf. $51

Sometimes, your TBR pile needs a protective hug. This Studio Ghibli “Robot Soldier” from JapanArtFleaMarket should do the trick. $183

Hold your manga together with the great Berserk Furious from TolkeinTown. Guaranteed to not stab your manga. $45

Fans of ‘Cat Manga’, like Chi’s Sweet Home by Kanata Konami, will love these adorable Cat Store-Owner book-nooks (just as good as bookends). These come from TheDIYCraftArt for $114.

It’s dangerous to read manga alone. Here, take this set of handmade wood bookends crafted as the Hylian Shield and Master Sword from Legend of Zelda, made by MokuShop. $69

For your inner kaiju, these very friendly Godzilla-inspired bookends from DangerCustomDesigns for $38.

If you’re inspired by The Way of the Househusband by Kousuke Oono, add a dash of the “old ways” to your shelves. This Zen Tea Booknook is more than Instagram-worthy for our man, Tatsu. Find it with MieWorld. $40

These bookends have captured the perfect moment of peek-a-boo, inspired by Attack on Titan thanks to DVAMakerStudios. $30

These are so good, they look like they are clawing straight out of Death Note. You can find them with the appropriately named NightmareRealm for $21.

Were you recently inspired by fellow Book Rioter Patricia and her Princess Mononoke-like suggestions? Add some natural elements with this handmade book nook featuring a beautiful forest scene from BookNookPL. $90

Still looking for Studio Ghibli-inspired characters? Mix and match your favourites with hand-painted bookends from DreamCollectiveArts. $50

Still haven’t found what you are looking, but you know you love the Japanese influence of manga overall? Check out these steel laser-cut bookends featuring a geisha and a samurai, from GlozisDecor. $50

We’ve spent much time (and money) with manga over recent years. Give your manga books a bit of extra love and support with a few well-placed bookends. Enjoy!