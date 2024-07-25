New Sci-Fi and Fantasy for Book Clubs This Summer
Another day, another full slate of book lists, recommendations, news, and more on Book Riot:
New Sci-Fi and Fantasy for Book Clubs This Summer
I’ve always been a sci-fi and fantasy girlie, and apparently, so are our readers. Sci-fi and fantasy articles tend to be among the most popular on our site, and so I thought it time to do a little roundup up for the book clubbers for this summer.
Below, you’ll find magic-wielding femmes, time-traveling romance, and edgy, queer cyberpunk detective mystery, and more.
The Best Book Club Book of the Summer
As the writer for our In the Club newsletter, which focuses on all things book clubs, I stay knee-deep in some book club shenanigans. And this summer, there seems to be one book in particular that’s making the book club rounds.
12 of the Best Queer Historical Romance Books
Historical research and fantasy are the founding pillars of historical romance. There are certain things about the past that any historical romance is willing to hand-wave away. In return, readers of the genre buy into that imagined past.
Queer historical romance is perhaps more radical in its approach. Not because it is less historically accurate than any other historical romance but because it works against the myth that queer people never existed in the past.
The NeverEnding Story at 40
If you’ve ever cried over Artax, dreamt of flying with Falkor, or had nightmares about The Nothing, this is the podcast episode for you. Book Riot editors Rebecca Schinksy, Sharifah Williams, and Jeff O’Neal dive deep on the book, movie, and legacy of The NeverEnding Story.
Your Favorite Middle Grade Horror and BIPOC History Books You Read for the Read Harder Challenge
On Monday, I shared some of the results from the Read Harder Halfway Check-In Survey — specifically, your favorite books you’ve read for the challenge so far this year. While I mentioned all of the titles named by more than one respondent, I couldn’t keep the rest of the list to myself, so I’m sharing the rest a couple of tasks at a time. Here are the new favorite books you discovered when completing tasks #3 and #4, plus what I’ve been reading lately.
Foodie Romances to Read for Culinarians Day
Hello, romance fans! I hope y’all are having an amazing Thursday so far and that you’re ready to tackle the end of the work week. Today, I have some new releases where people find love while simultaneously furthering their career and some foodie romances in honor of Culinarians Day.
Dive Into Some New YA Mysteries
Despite the growth in YA thrillers, more traditional mysteries haven’t been marketed as strongly. The line between the two isn’t huge, of course, but there is one. Mysteries focus primarily on cracking the case/who is responsible for a particular crime, thrillers focus more on the potential for a crime to occur. Think of mysteries as working backward while thrillers are set in forward motion, with rising tension and, in many cases, already knowing the culprit and a main character/team of characters focused on choking future efforts of that culprit.
Leave a comment
Become an All Access subscriber to add comments.