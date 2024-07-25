Another day, another full slate of book lists, recommendations, news, and more on Book Riot: New Sci-Fi and Fantasy for Book Clubs This Summer I’ve always been a sci-fi and fantasy girlie, and apparently, so are our readers. Sci-fi and fantasy articles tend to be among the most popular on our site, and so I thought it time to do a little roundup up for the book clubbers for this summer.

Below, you'll find magic-wielding femmes, time-traveling romance, and edgy, queer cyberpunk detective mystery, and more. The Best Book Club Book of the Summer As the writer for our In the Club newsletter, which focuses on all things book clubs, I stay knee-deep in some book club shenanigans. And this summer, there seems to be one book in particular that's making the book club rounds.











Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use 12 of the Best Queer Historical Romance Books Historical research and fantasy are the founding pillars of historical romance. There are certain things about the past that any historical romance is willing to hand-wave away. In return, readers of the genre buy into that imagined past. Queer historical romance is perhaps more radical in its approach. Not because it is less historically accurate than any other historical romance but because it works against the myth that queer people never existed in the past.