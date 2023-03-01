The Best Book Nooks to Decorate Your Shelves

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Organizing a bookshelf is one of those skills that takes a lot more thought than you would think. The biggest hurdle is choosing a sorting strategy. Is it best to sort alphabetically, by size, by color, or by genre? It all depends on who you ask, and each option has the potential to take an afternoon. Or more if you decide on a different sorting strategy partway through.

Book nooks, on the other hand, can make organizing your bookshelf a little more fun. What is a book nook, you might ask? Also known as bookscapes, these refer to bookends that illustrate a scene from an existing book or a creative setting like a library or magical forest. They can be purely decorative or used for storing small items. Some come ready-made, while others come shipped as a kit that you put together and paint yourself. The closest comparison I can make to explain them is the minifigures you might find in a board game shop, but more bookish.

Interested in learning more about book nooks and finding the right one for your shelves? Read on to find ten imaginative bookscapes with themes that range from classic literature, cozy libraries, and dice set storage cases.

This Les Miserables-inspired bookscape can bring a little light and inspiration to your shelf with the Victor Hugo quote, “There is nothing like a dream to create the future.” $93+

If you’re a plant lover, you’ll want to set this Firefly Forest book nook alongside your nature books. $92.50

Capture the comfort of a home library in miniature form with this themed bookscape. If you look closely, you’ll spot a tiny replica of a Vincent van Gogh painting! $69+

Set a romantic scene with this bookscape inspired by Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice, which can be personalized with a message. $196+

If gothic horror captivates you, you’ll want to make this miniature version of Dracula’s castle part of your spooky decor. $53

Let your imagination run wild with this book nook featuring a silhouetted couple embracing at a train station. The perfect decoration for the romance section of your bookshelf! $40

If you love putting models together, you’ll enjoy this DIY bookscape set. Following the seller’s instructions, you’ll be able to put together a scene that imagines the ruins of a fantasy realm. $215

With a mirrored backing to give the illusion of a bustling small town, this book nook is perfect for bringing a little sunshine indoors. $50

In two words, this miniature library book nook is cozy and lived-in. It comes installed with miniature LED lights to give it a comforting and warm glow in the dark. $43

Sci-fi fans will appreciate this futuristic bookscape designed to look like a spaceship corridor. You can purchase it as fully assembled or in a DIY kit form. $51+

Show your love for tabletop RPGs with this dice display book nook, perfect for storing your dice sets in between D&D campaign sessions. $35

