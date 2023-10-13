Dungeons and Drawstring Bags: The Best DnD Dice Storage

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
R. Nassor may spend more time with books, tea, and ceramic mugs than recommended by professionals but it hasn’t failed her so far. Nassor has a MA in English Literature from Georgetown University, where she looked at the way medieval and early modern literature reappear in fantasy books today. She’s been writing about romance, fantasy, science fiction, and pop culture for quite a while, starting at Book Riot in 2020. She’s also written for Tor.com. You can follow her on Tiktok and contact her through her website.
View All posts by R. Nassor
R. Nassor may spend more time with books, tea, and ceramic mugs than recommended by professionals but it hasn’t failed her so far. Nassor has a MA in English Literature from Georgetown University, where she looked at the way medieval and early modern literature reappear in fantasy books today. She’s been writing about romance, fantasy, science fiction, and pop culture for quite a while, starting at Book Riot in 2020. She’s also written for Tor.com. You can follow her on Tiktok and contact her through her website.
View All posts by R. Nassor
R. Nassor may spend more time with books, tea, and ceramic mugs than recommended by professionals but it hasn’t failed her so far. Nassor has a MA in English Literature from Georgetown University, where she looked at the way medieval and early modern literature reappear in fantasy books today. She’s been writing about romance, fantasy, science fiction, and pop culture for quite a while, starting at Book Riot in 2020. She’s also written for Tor.com. You can follow her on Tiktok and contact her through her website.
View All posts by R. Nassor
R. Nassor may spend more time with books, tea, and ceramic mugs than recommended by professionals but it hasn’t failed her so far. Nassor has a MA in English Literature from Georgetown University, where she looked at the way medieval and early modern literature reappear in fantasy books today. She’s been writing about romance, fantasy, science fiction, and pop culture for quite a while, starting at Book Riot in 2020. She’s also written for Tor.com. You can follow her on Tiktok and contact her through her website.
View All posts by R. Nassor
R. Nassor may spend more time with books, tea, and ceramic mugs than recommended by professionals but it hasn’t failed her so far. Nassor has a MA in English Literature from Georgetown University, where she looked at the way medieval and early modern literature reappear in fantasy books today. She’s been writing about romance, fantasy, science fiction, and pop culture for quite a while, starting at Book Riot in 2020. She’s also written for Tor.com. You can follow her on Tiktok and contact her through her website.
View All posts by R. Nassor
R. Nassor may spend more time with books, tea, and ceramic mugs than recommended by professionals but it hasn’t failed her so far. Nassor has a MA in English Literature from Georgetown University, where she looked at the way medieval and early modern literature reappear in fantasy books today. She’s been writing about romance, fantasy, science fiction, and pop culture for quite a while, starting at Book Riot in 2020. She’s also written for Tor.com. You can follow her on Tiktok and contact her through her website.
View All posts by R. Nassor
R. Nassor may spend more time with books, tea, and ceramic mugs than recommended by professionals but it hasn’t failed her so far. Nassor has a MA in English Literature from Georgetown University, where she looked at the way medieval and early modern literature reappear in fantasy books today. She’s been writing about romance, fantasy, science fiction, and pop culture for quite a while, starting at Book Riot in 2020. She’s also written for Tor.com. You can follow her on Tiktok and contact her through her website.
View All posts by R. Nassor
R. Nassor may spend more time with books, tea, and ceramic mugs than recommended by professionals but it hasn’t failed her so far. Nassor has a MA in English Literature from Georgetown University, where she looked at the way medieval and early modern literature reappear in fantasy books today. She’s been writing about romance, fantasy, science fiction, and pop culture for quite a while, starting at Book Riot in 2020. She’s also written for Tor.com. You can follow her on Tiktok and contact her through her website.
View All posts by R. Nassor
R. Nassor may spend more time with books, tea, and ceramic mugs than recommended by professionals but it hasn’t failed her so far. Nassor has a MA in English Literature from Georgetown University, where she looked at the way medieval and early modern literature reappear in fantasy books today. She’s been writing about romance, fantasy, science fiction, and pop culture for quite a while, starting at Book Riot in 2020. She’s also written for Tor.com. You can follow her on Tiktok and contact her through her website.
View All posts by R. Nassor
R. Nassor may spend more time with books, tea, and ceramic mugs than recommended by professionals but it hasn’t failed her so far. Nassor has a MA in English Literature from Georgetown University, where she looked at the way medieval and early modern literature reappear in fantasy books today. She’s been writing about romance, fantasy, science fiction, and pop culture for quite a while, starting at Book Riot in 2020. She’s also written for Tor.com. You can follow her on Tiktok and contact her through her website.
View All posts by R. Nassor
R. Nassor may spend more time with books, tea, and ceramic mugs than recommended by professionals but it hasn’t failed her so far. Nassor has a MA in English Literature from Georgetown University, where she looked at the way medieval and early modern literature reappear in fantasy books today. She’s been writing about romance, fantasy, science fiction, and pop culture for quite a while, starting at Book Riot in 2020. She’s also written for Tor.com. You can follow her on Tiktok and contact her through her website.
View All posts by R. Nassor
DnD dice storage is an art. In a game where dice roll to determine your fate, how you decide to store them can really matter. Here are a few options for all you dice goblins out there.
Some people care a lot about physical dice when they play Dungeons and Dragons. Some people can get a set or two and be done collecting. Other players only use digital dice. However, if you find yourself with more dice than you know what to do with, DnD dice storage is important. After all, I do have an unsubstantiated theory that your dice care where they are stored.
There are not too many hard and fast rules when it comes to storing dice. In general, don’t mix your materials. It might be tempting to put all your dice together in one bin, but storing resin, metal, stone, and ceramic dice together will result in the injury of some, if not all, of your dice. Instead, the best practice is to keep your fancy dice in the containers they come in and pool all your resin dice together into one location.
Really, you can approach DnD dice storage however you want. Here are just a few options so you can find what works best for your dice.
DnD Dice Storage Options
This wooden dice goblin library is so gorgeous. It fits perfectly in any living room and gives you the perfect place to store your many dice. $51
I love the idea that you can grab this case whenever you go to play DnD. The unique wooden tray is storage and a rolling tray all in one. $29+
If you like organizing your dice by type and not set, this 3D-printed dice library will keep everything in place. It comes with the organization built in. $45
The Goods Newsletter
Sign up to The Goods to receive emails about rad bookish items that will make your reading life a little better.
Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox.
By signing up you agree to our terms of use
Who doesn’t love a classic? These leather dice bags give dice collections of any size a place to stay between games. $27+
A DnD dice bag that doubles as a rolling tray will always come in handy. Plus, this customizable bag gives options for any character theme. $19
I love the fabric on this dice bag and the small cauldron charm. Perfect for any druid, warlock, or paladin looking to store their dice. $35
If you’re looking to keep your sets a little more organized, this dice bag has eight pockets for sorting and claims it can hold 18 sets! This shop has many different designs for this style of dice bag. $45
A high-quality dice tray and carrying case with slots for pens, tablets, and mini figs is hard to find. This dice box is also small enough to easily bring with you. $50+
I hope you now have a new DnD dice storage method at your fingertips. If you are looking for other things for DnD, check out these game stores to find TTRPGs, these DnD dice rollers, or these DnD gifts.