Dungeons and Drawstring Bags: The Best DnD Dice Storage

DnD dice storage is an art. In a game where dice roll to determine your fate, how you decide to store them can really matter. Here are a few options for all you dice goblins out there.

Some people care a lot about physical dice when they play Dungeons and Dragons. Some people can get a set or two and be done collecting. Other players only use digital dice. However, if you find yourself with more dice than you know what to do with, DnD dice storage is important. After all, I do have an unsubstantiated theory that your dice care where they are stored.