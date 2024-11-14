This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Welcome to The Best of Book Riot, our daily round-up of what’s on offer across our site, newsletters, podcasts, and social channels. Not everything is for everyone, but there is something for everyone. Holiday Book-to-Movie Adaptations for 2024 Every year, I spend my November and December watching pretty much every new holiday movie I can feast my eyes upon. Cookie cutter Hallmark movies about the big city gal who falls for the small-town guy who owns a Christmas tree farm? Sign me up. But you know what? Inside, I’m always chasing that high of the best holiday movie of all time, The Muppet Christmas Carol. Not only is it the best adaptation of Charles Dickens’s A Christmas Carol, but it’s also just a stellar book adaptation that really sets the mood for the season. Will there ever be another holiday book adaptation better than The Muppet Christmas Carol? Maybe not, but these new holiday book adaptations coming out this year that are throwing their hats into the ring to potentially become the next Christmas classic.

We Gotta Get Out of This Place: 5 Fabulous Sci-Fi Books About Leaving Earth Earth, amirite? The place is a hot, (probably) unfixable mess! But imagine, instead of having to clean your place when it gets too dirty, you get a whole new house instead. Getting a shiny new planet and leaving Earth behind is not something many scientists think is possible, but it’s an idea that sci-fi authors have been writing about for decades. The Best of Book Riot Newsletter Sign up to The Best of Book Riot to receive a round-up of the day’s new content.



Let’s Do This







Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use The Books Most Likely to Be on THE NEW YORK TIMES 100 Notable Books of 2024 List We consider The New York Times 100 Notable Books of the Year list to be the book list of record. In this episode, we make our picks for locks, likelies, and would-like-to-sees ahead of the anticipated release of the list next week. The Most Unrealistic Part of Romance Novels (It’s Not the Amazing Sex) As someone who’s read hundreds — honestly, probably thousands — of romance novels, I disagree with the discourse about what is unrealistic about these books. The amazing sex, the grand romantic gestures, and even the handsome, kind billionaires aren’t the most unrealistic part of romance novels. Much has been made about every romance novel needing a happy ending. And this is very true! But there is actually something else that every romance novel needs: a reason the two (or more) main characters can’t be together.