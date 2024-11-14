The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists

Welcome to the new Thursday schedule of the Bestselling Books of the Week roundup! You can sign up to the New Books newsletter to get this list in your inbox every week. Plus, you’ll also be kept up to date on the most exciting new releases out that week. The format of this list will stay the same, and you can still view it on the Book Riot website if you don’t want to subscribe. Now, onto the books!

This list continues to have a lack of diversity on many levels, including being disproportionately by white authors. Some Indie Bestsellers you should know about are The Message by Ta-Nehisi Coates, Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer, The Vegetarian by Han Kang, and The Mighty Red by Louise Erdrich.