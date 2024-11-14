The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
Welcome to the new Thursday schedule of the Bestselling Books of the Week roundup! The format of this list will stay the same, and you can still view it on the Book Riot website if you don't want to subscribe. Now, onto the books!
This list continues to have a lack of diversity on many levels, including being disproportionately by white authors. Some Indie Bestsellers you should know about are The Message by Ta-Nehisi Coates, Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer, The Vegetarian by Han Kang, and The Mighty Red by Louise Erdrich.
To get these numbers, we look at the USA Today overall top 10; Publishers Weekly overall top 10; The New York Times top 10, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Amazon Charts top 10, both Fiction and Nonfiction; and Indie Bestsellers top 10, Fiction and Nonfiction, both Paperback and Hardcover. New additions to the list this week are bolded.
Books On All Five Bestseller Lists:
Framed: Astonishing True Stories of Wrongful Convictions by John Grisham and Jim McCloskey
The Boyfriend by Freida McFadden
Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros
Books On Four Bestseller Lists:
In Too Deep: A Reacher Novel by Lee Child and Andrew Child (Publishers Weekly, USA Today, NYT, Amazon)
The Housemaid by Freida McFadden (Publishers Weekly, NYT, Amazon, Indie Bestsellers)
Books On Three Bestseller Lists:
Hot Mess (Diary of a Wimpy Kid #19) by Jeff Kinney (Publishers Weekly, USA Today, Amazon)
The Grey Wolf by Louise Penny (Publishers Weekly, USA Today, NYT)
Patriot: A Memoir by Alexei Navalny (NYT, Amazon, Indie Bestsellers)
Revenge of the Tipping Point by Malcolm Gladwell (Publishers Weekly, USA Today, NYT)
War by Bob Woodward (NYT, Amazon, Indie Bestsellers)
Melania by Melania Trump (Publishers Weekly, USA Today, NYT)
