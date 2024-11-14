a photo of a woman browsing at a bookstore
News

The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists

USA Today, Publishers Weekly, NYT, Amazon, and Indie Booksellers all have their own bestseller lists. Here are the combined results.

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Community

Contributor

Always books. Never boring.

View All posts by Community

Welcome to the new Thursday schedule of the Bestselling Books of the Week roundup! You can sign up to the New Books newsletter to get this list in your inbox every week. Plus, you’ll also be kept up to date on the most exciting new releases out that week. The format of this list will stay the same, and you can still view it on the Book Riot website if you don’t want to subscribe. Now, onto the books!

cover of The Mighty Red by Louise Erdrich

This list continues to have a lack of diversity on many levels, including being disproportionately by white authors. Some Indie Bestsellers you should know about are The Message by Ta-Nehisi Coates, Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer, The Vegetarian by Han Kang, and The Mighty Red by Louise Erdrich.

To get these numbers, we look at the USA Today overall top 10; Publishers Weekly overall top 10; The New York Times top 10, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Amazon Charts top 10, both Fiction and Nonfiction; and Indie Bestsellers top 10, Fiction and Nonfiction, both Paperback and Hardcover. New additions to the list this week are bolded.

Books On All Five Bestseller Lists:

Framed cover

Framed: Astonishing True Stories of Wrongful Convictions by John Grisham and Jim McCloskey

The Boyfriend by Freida McFadden

Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros

Books On Four Bestseller Lists:

In Too Deep: A Reacher Novel by Lee Child and Andrew Child (Publishers Weekly, USA Today, NYT, Amazon)

The Housemaid by Freida McFadden (Publishers Weekly, NYT, Amazon, Indie Bestsellers)

Books On Three Bestseller Lists:

cover image for The Grey Wolf

Hot Mess (Diary of a Wimpy Kid #19) by Jeff Kinney (Publishers Weekly, USA Today, Amazon)

The Grey Wolf by Louise Penny (Publishers Weekly, USA Today, NYT)

Patriot: A Memoir by Alexei Navalny (NYT, Amazon, Indie Bestsellers)

Revenge of the Tipping Point by Malcolm Gladwell (Publishers Weekly, USA Today, NYT)

War by Bob Woodward (NYT, Amazon, Indie Bestsellers)

Melania by Melania Trump (Publishers Weekly, USA Today, NYT)

Go beyond the bestseller lists with made-for-you book recommendations from TBR, our book recommendation service!

Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.

More breaking news here