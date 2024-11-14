Liberty Hardy is an unrepentant velocireader, writer, bitey mad lady, and tattoo canvas. Turn-ons include books, books and books. Her favorite exclamation is “Holy cats!” Liberty reads more than should be legal, sleeps very little, frequently writes on her belly with Sharpie markers, and when she dies, she’s leaving her body to library science. Until then, she lives with her three cats, Millay, Farrokh, and Zevon, in Maine. She is also right behind you. Just kidding! She’s too busy reading. Twitter: @MissLiberty

Earth, amirite? The place is a hot, (probably) unfixable mess! But imagine, instead of having to clean your place when it gets too dirty, you get a whole new house instead. Getting a shiny new planet and leaving Earth behind is not something many scientists think is possible, but it’s an idea that sci-fi authors have been writing about for decades.

And the “let’s trade Earth in for a younger model” trope has been gaining popularity this century, for obvious reasons. Which means there are a lot of fantastic books about humans setting out in search of a new habitable planet, or actually colonizing a whole new world. Of course, things rarely go well, because we’re humans—we excel at effing things up. Wherever we go, there we are. Sure, if the planet is clean and stable, it buys the human race some more time. But usually, there turns out to be a disease, or dangerous alien lifeforms, or a nefarious plot. Sometimes even before humans reach a new planet. And these five books are fantastic examples of the necessity of a new home planet and all the ways it can go wrong.