If you fancy reading under the blankets during a cold winter night, here are the best page turners and stands for your Kindle.

Winter’s fast approaching. It’s cold, and we just want to curl up under the blankets. Kindle readers know all too well how bothersome it is to lift our fingers from under the warm blankets to tap the screen to turn pages. In my case, I sometimes read while sitting at my desk with the Kindle on a stand, and it can be inconvenient to constantly lift my arm to tap the screen. While it’s a minor inconvenience for me, it’s a bigger barrier for people with mobility problems who may have difficulty holding a book/Kindle or turning its pages. Enter page turners, which solves this problem. It’s a device that allows you to effortlessly flip pages forward by pressing a button on a handheld remote. This set of devices—because a clip and a remote control should be paired—don’t use Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, but rather radio frequency or RF, so they work right out of the box. Bluetooth doesn’t work here because Kindle ereaders still don’t support Bluetooth page turners; they only work with Amazon Fire tablets and other Bluetooth-enabled devices when scrolling on TikTok, using it as a shutter for your iPhone’s camera, or reading on the Kindle app. Unfortunately, Kindle ereaders can only accept audio input via Bluetooth. The same is true for Kobo, though many independent developers have discovered ways to hack its Bluetooth connection to work with Bluetooth page turners.

Thus, manufacturers used RF to power these page turners. You attach the clip to the side of your Kindle, and when the remote is pressed, it signals the attached sensor clip to tap the screen. The only significant disadvantage is that some books have embedded zero margins, so these clips may cover the text when attached. In addition, most of these devices only go forward, making it impossible to turn the pages back, though some manufacturers now offer two clips that support both backward and forward movements and are controlled by a single handheld remote. If you fancy reading from between the sheets during a cold winter night or if you need an aid for mobility impairments, below are the best page turners for your Kindle. Many are compatible with other ereaders, too! These page turners perform the same function, but they differ in terms of design, features, and prices. To complement the page turners, I've included several tablet stands that can be used in a variety of settings and situations. When used together, both of these are especially beneficial to those with mobility impairments, but they're useful for anyone looking for the coziest and most comfortable reading experience.



The Best Kindle Page Turners Image courtesy of the HLFLYG Store on Amazon If you use the two clips provided by this page turner, the remote can support both forward and backward page movements. $15 Image courtesy of the SSPONT Store on Amazon This device uses a ring as a remote. It comes with two clips and supports both backward and forward page movements. It also has a charging light indicator. $20 Image courtesy of the CoBak Store on Amazon This page turner also includes a remote that can be worn as a ring on the finger. It can also save battery life by automatically switching to sleep mode after 10 minutes of inactivity. The whole thing comes with a charging case, which makes it convenient for travel or everyday use. $25 Image courtesy of the Stouchi Store on Amazon This device includes a single charging cable for both the remote and the clip, which can be attached together when charging. The remote can also charge the clip, which is useful in case of emergencies. $30