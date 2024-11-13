The Books Most Likely to Be on THE NEW YORK TIMES 100 Notable Books of 2024 List

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

We consider The New York Times 100 Notable Books of the Year list to be the book list of record. In this episode, we make our picks for locks, likelies, and would-like-to-sees ahead of the anticipated release of the list next week.

Discussed in this episode:

James

Martyr!

RSTLNE Locks

All Fours

There’s Always This Year

Revenge of the Tipping Point

The Anxious Generation

God of the Woods

Knife

Creation Lake

Intermezzo

The Women

Orbital

The City and Its Uncertain Walls

The Mighty Red

Demon of Unrest

Mutual Agreed Upon Tier B

Beautyland

Splinters

Wandering Stars

Playground

Rejection

By the Fire We Carry

Be Ready When the Luck Happens

Split Decisions

John Lewis: A Life

Everyone Who is Gone is Here

Long Island Compromise

Margot’s Got Money Troubles

Colored Television

Code Dependent

The Small and the Mighty

Entitlement

This Strange, Eventful History

All That Glitters

Lovely One

Sonny Boy

Patriot by Alexei Navalny

Great Expectations by Vinson Cunningham