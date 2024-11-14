YA Nonfiction and Comic Releases for November and December 2024

Kelly is a former librarian and a long-time blogger at STACKED. She's the editor/author of (DON'T) CALL ME CRAZY: 33 VOICES START THE CONVERSATION ABOUT MENTAL HEALTH and the editor/author of HERE WE ARE: FEMINISM FOR THE REAL WORLD. Her next book, BODY TALK, will publish in Fall 2020. Follow her on Instagram @heykellyjensen .

As we turn the corner on 2024, so, too, we see the publishing world slow down for its late fall/early winter slumber, too. This is less obvious in the world of fiction, but when it comes to nonfiction and comics, it is far clearer. Where often there are a dozen or more titles to share in YA nonfiction and comics each month, November and December combined bring a grand total of four new titles—all four of which are comics, though one is a graphic memoir.

Don’t let the quieter months get you down, though. These four options are excellent, and once you breeze through them, you’ll find yourself with plenty of time to catch up with comics and nonfiction published earlier this year.