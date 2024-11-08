When I first read Taste: My Life Through Food, I found myself mesmerized by Tucci’s description of his life as he highlighted all of the incredible food that has made up his life. This year, he’s back with What I Ate in One Year: (and related thoughts). In it, he presents a journal of sorts where he describes the food he’s eaten, blending that with thoughts on life and all the goings on he’s been experiencing. What I Ate in One Year is a great gift for readers who love a book that gives you a little something to read every day. Plus, the physical edition has stunning endpapers, making it a beautiful object as well as an incredible read.