13 Useful Wall Book Racks For Any Home

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The perpetual dilemma consuming every book lover’s mind: where in the heck do we put all these books?! Obviously, bookshelves are the primary solution, but sometimes another large piece of furniture is just not the right fit for certain spaces. I, for one, definitely don’t have the space for another bookshelf, which just means my existing ones are all but bursting at the seams even after the relocation of various extra stacks to wholly unrelated spots on top of random side tables and stools. If this sounds familiar, wall book racks could be the answer! All you need is a bit of spare wall space to mount it on — no bulky furniture required!

Not only do wall book racks serve a practical purpose, but they can also be a lovely piece of decor to brighten up your living space. The ones I’ve found and highlighted here come in a wide variety of styles, so hopefully you can find the perfect fit to match whatever aesthetic you’re going for. If you don’t have a ton of free wall space, no worries there either, as there are plenty of options below that are fairly compact. And finally, most of these can frankly be used to display and store all kinds of items besides just books, so you’re sure to find good use for them no matter what!

13 Wall Book Racks for Any Home

This simple wooden rack is perfect for displaying favorite books in a kid’s room. There are a bunch of colors, as well as two different sizes, to choose from. The 45cm is priced at $25, and the 54.5cm at $27.

If you’re into more of a rustic style, this distressed wooden rack is for you! $28

This versatile rattan rack would add a nice touch to any room. $57

For those of you looking for a more minimalist style, this magazine rack fits the bill. Take a look at the store’s magazine rack section for a few more color options. $99

This adorable cloud-shaped book rack would be a fantastic addition to a nursery. $27. In fact, browse the whole shop for even more fun kids’ room decor.

For $51, you get a set of three of these hexagonal shelves in various sizes.

Use this cute little floating shelf to highlight your current read. Pricing starts at $27, depending on your choice of color.

You can arrange a few of these triangular metal racks for a unique wall display. They come in three colors (black, white, and gold) and are $18 apiece.

This wire storage rack has four layered bins great for displaying books — or whatever else! $56

At $65, this industrial style wire rack is a tad more of an investment, but it also includes coat hooks for extra functionality! Check out the entire shop for a variety of racks and shelves in a similar style.

This unique rack is made with vintage industrial pipes. The pricing starts at $29, depending on your choice of pipe size and number of levels.

Though on the pricier side, this custom book rack creates a really inventive hanging book display. Pricing begins at $160 for a rack with six pins, and goes up with each additional pin.

This gorgeous wire bridge shelf would make a wonderful piece of wall art all on its own, but no doubt it would make a wonderful home to some books as well. $120. The shop actually has another one of these in a different bridge style so you can choose the one you like best!

For even more wall-mounted book storage solutions, check out these other posts featuring hanging shelves and floating shelves. If, instead, you actually are in the market for some proper bookshelves, we’ve got some suggestions for cheap bookshelves that are actually nice. And finally, if you’re ready to level up your shelf game even more, here are some posts about how to decorate a bookshelf and bookshelf decor ideas for 2021.