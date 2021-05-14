Book Racks, Rope Swing Shelves, and Other Hanging Bookshelves

This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.

Now that macrame has come back into style, it’s brought with it a ton of interesting matching bookshelves. This boho style is often characterized by lots of plants, including ones displayed in hanging planters, so it makes sense that bookshelves in a similar style would follow after it.

All these shelves are suspended: they hang usually from rope, but some of them use wire. Many of them match that boho chic aesthetic, but there is a range of styles represented here. I’ve also included book racks, where each book is suspended on its own loop. I recently saw this in a BookTok video, and that’s what inspired the post — it’s such unique-looking shelving!

I will admit that the sturdiness of these shelves will vary. Some may be more suited for a few decorative books, while others can stand up under the weight of a full stack. Most of these will require bookends or strategic book stacks, since the edges are left open, but it’s a small sacrifice for the look, isn’t it? These are unlikely to be your main shelving system, but they’re a fun way to sprinkle books throughout your house.

Suspended Bookshelves

This one is “farmhouse decor” that is available in 2–4 shelves versions. $52–76

These two petit bookshelves can customized in the wood stain, rope, and ring colors. $30

This two shelf set uses rope for a rustic look. $66

This simple hanging shelf would look adorable in a kitchen! $29 for small, $39 for large

It’s a small detail, but the geometric arrangement of these hanging shelves adds great visual appeal. Available in different colors and sizes. $49–69

Another geometric design, this one includes a tiny shelf that could show off a succulent or other decorative detail. $52

If you’re looking for a little more shelf space, you might want this three-shelf wooden hanging shelf set instead. $70

Hanging Macrame Bookshelves

There are a ton of macrame hanging shelves available on Etsy, but I’ve pulled out some of my favorites. Here is one that doubles as a macrame wall hanging. $42

Here’s another bookshelf with an artistic macrame background. $50

This macrame bookshelf has two shelves, for added real estate! Available in different colors. $90

Other macrame shelves are more understated, like this one, just adding interest to the rope the shelf is suspended by. $21

Book Racks

I love this creative way of displaying books! This custom book rack has small wooden plates each book rests on, and the listing assures readers that they have been tested and will not damage your books. $250

This seller seems to have cornered the market on custom book racks, and this is the walnut version. $250

This birch book rack has some Celtic knot details and a rustic look. $101

These book racks are available in a smaller “mini” version, but it can be made to hold 6–10 books. This photo shows how the pins are removable and can be used as a bookmark! What an ideal book display for readers who like to juggle a few books at once. $160–212

Another mini book rack, this one comes with 6 removable pins. $160

If you have more of an industrial aesthetic, this book rack, available in matte black or raw brass, might be a better match. $199

Looking for more creative book display options? Also try: