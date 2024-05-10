How Fall Became The Big Season in Book Publishing

We got an incredible link from a listener of the Book Riot Podcast about the origins of publishing’s “seasons,” especially the big separation into “Fall” and “Spring” lists. The answer is both sort of boring and amazing. Basically, in the early 19th century, the vast majority of book publishers were in the Northeast (and printers too). You know what happens in the winter in New England. Stuff freezes. And you know what the best way to get books to the rest of the country was? Boats and rivers. So publishers had a “fall list” that they got out before things iced up and a “spring list” for when things thawed. And we just sorta still do that.